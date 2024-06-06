9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt returns to Lifetime for a brand new Christmas project – with her husband and three kids

It's a family affair! 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt will return to Lifetime to star in, direct and produce a Christmas movie loosely based on her own life.

The Holiday Junkie, a working title, will also star her husband Brian Hallisay – and according to Deadline, her three children, Autumn James, 10, Atticus James, eight, and Aidan James, two, whom she has kept out of the spotlight for ten years.

It has been positioned as the tentpole of the network’s 2024 It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie slate, and marks Jennifer's first Lifetime project since The Client List finale aired in 2014.

© Lifetime Jennifer Love Hewitt directing her Lifetime movie The Holiday Junkie

"To be able to direct and be in this movie with my husband is such a special opportunity. And to be back home with Lifetime feels as right as Christmas magic!" she said in a statement, also sharing the news with fans on social media and adding: "I have been keeping a Christmas secret! The Holiday Junkie is coming to your TV! Can’t wait!"

The film will follow a decorating and planning service company run by Andie, played by Jennifer Love Hewitt, and her mother Mimi. After Mimi passes away, Andie is forced to face her first Christmas without her mother and carry The Holiday Junkie torch on her own, all while perhaps also finding love.

Jennifer has starred alongside Brian before, both in 9-1-1 when he played his character Maddie's abusive ex-husband and in The Client List.

It is inspired by Jennifer's mother's death in 2022 which has also led to Jennifer's first book, a memoir, which will be published in December 2024.

© Penguin House Jennifer Love Hewitt's memoir will be released in 2024

"I felt healed enough from losing my mom to finally be able to write about it," she explained earlier in the year.

"I also have seen how creating little bits of magic for my kids and friends makes our memories and everyday lives special. I wanted to honor my mom and how much being a mom means to me and this felt like the best way."

Brian Hallisay starred as Jennifer's character's ex-husband in 9-1-1

"Jennifer is beloved by Lifetime and our viewers," said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP, Head of Programming Genres for A&E, Lifetime and LMN. "We’re excited to work with her again on this special project near and dear to her and to have it as one of our cornerstones for our It’s a Wonderful Lifetime slate."

The Holiday Junkie will be directed by Jennifer, and written by Anna White based on a story by Jennifer. It is also the name of her marketing and consumer brand, which she launched in 2021 and through which she releases holiday cards and decorations.