New York Yankees' Cody Bellinger's awkward love triangle involving model wife and new teammate

Major League Baseball is abuzz with news of a fresh trade, with Chicago Cubs player Cody Bellinger officially being traded to the New York Yankees.

The 29-year-old will serve as outfielder and first baseman for the Yankees, and paid tribute to his former team on social media as well after the news was confirmed.

"I am extremely grateful that I was able to play in Wrigley Field wearing the home whites," he penned. "The fans, the atmosphere, the organization, everything about Chicago is truly beautiful. I enjoyed every second of being a cub. It will forever have a special place in my heart."

Cody posted his reaction to joining the Yankees soon after the announcement went public, writing: "Honored to wear the pinstripes, ready and excited to get to work!! Let's goooooo."

However, some eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that his transfer could potentially cause some awkward moments with one of his new teammates, designated hitter and outfielder Giancarlo Stanton.

Per New York Post, based on social media activity between 2018 and 2019, Giancarlo, 35, was in a relationship at the time with Bahamian model Chase Carter.

© Getty Images Cody was traded over from the Chicago Cubs

The couple occasionally documented their time together on social media and Chase, 27, was even seen attending Yankees games to support him, per Page Six.

However, they called it quits in 2019. While Giancarlo has kept his private life under wraps over the years, in 2020, Chase and Cody went public with their relationship. At the time, Cody was with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In July 2021, they announced that they were expecting their first child together, welcoming daughter Caiden in November. They became parents for the second time to daughter Cy in April 2023, and in December 2023, they tied the knot after over three years together.

© Instagram Fans have noticed a link between his wife and one of his new teammates

None of the parties involved have commented on the matter, while the swimsuit model has not referenced her previous relationship since going public with Cody. Back in 2018, Chase spoke with Maxim about her interest in sports, particularly baseball, alluding to her then burgeoning romance with Giancarlo after her move to New York City.

"As soon as I get up, no pun intended, I watch [ESPN's] Get Up!, and I watch Stephen A. Smith, because his opinions are so outrageous and unfiltered," she told the publication.

© Getty Images Giancarlo Stanton dated Chase between 2018 and 2019

"I watch every game I can. My main interests are basketball and football, and I'm getting more interested in baseball now." When asked about her love life, though, she simply responded: "I'm not commenting."

She spoke further about her interest in sports from a young age growing up in the Bahamas, adding: "I played every single sport for my high school, but that is such a Bahamian thing, because there are not enough kids."

© Getty Images Cody and Chase have been married since December 2023 and share two daughters

"They start bribing you and saying, 'You don't have to show up to practice or do that assignment today if you play the game.' I was on every national sports team, too, because of the lack of children. I was the number one javelin thrower in the Bahamas — because I was the only one."