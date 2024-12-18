Andie MacDowell celebrates baby news as famous daughter welcomes first child — see photos

Andie MacDowell will no doubt be over the moon at the news that her daughter welcomed her first child.

Rainey Qualley took to Instagram to reveal that she had welcomed her first baby with her partner, Anthony Wilson, sharing a number of black and white photos of the newborn.

Rainey Qualley, Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley

Clearly getting in touch with her maternal instincts, the singer, who releases music under the name Rainsford, shared a photo of herself breastfeeding, and another of her taking care of the little one. She also added a close-up, in color photo of the little one to show off their rosy cheeks and pink-tinged onesie.

While the singer, 35, didn't share her newborn's name, she revealed the little one was born on December 10 at 2:21am. She captioned the photo: "one week in the world."

Rainey first revealed she was pregnant in September, sharing a cheeky photo of herself in front of the Tower of Pisa in Italy, as she showed off her baby bump in a white tank-top playsuit.

She wrote: "This is how babies are made."

Rainey isn't the first of Andie's children to have a baby, as her older brother Justin, 37, has a daughter called Cozette, born in 2022. The Four Weddings and a Funeral actress revealed she had become a first-time grandparent on the Today Show in January 2023, remarking on her first Christmas with the little one.

© Instagram Margaret Qualley kisses her sister Rainey Qualley's baby bump in a polaroid photo shared on Instagram

"I've never had somebody look into me and see my soul like that. It was definitely a soul-to-soul connection," the actress said of the then-newborn, adding she hoped Cozette would call her "Nana" or "Grandma," although the choice would remain her granddaughter's.

© Getty Images for National Women' Andie MacDowell and son Justin Qualley

It seems that all three of Andie's children are settling down, as her second daughter and youngest child, Margaret Qualley, married esteemed producer Jack Antonoff on August 19, 2023.

© Getty Margaret plays the younger version of Demi in The Substance

The Substance actress's wedding was a star-studded occasion with guests including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz.

While her older siblings have started to grow their own families, Margaret has remained focused on her career. She enjoyed a busy year on the silver screen in 2024, with Drive Away Dolls, Kinds of Kindness, and The Substance. She's set to feature in Happy Gilmore 2 and Richard Linklater's Blue Moon in 2025.

Andie shares her three children with ex-husband Paul J. Qualley who she was married to from 1986 to 1999.