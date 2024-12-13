Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Megan Fox's 'extraordinary' $400k gift she'll struggle to give back to Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in black© Getty

It has been reported that the Subservience star has split from her rapper beau

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
8 minutes ago
It has been reported that Megan Fox has split from her rapper fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, just weeks after they announced they were expecting their first child together. 

The news of their reported break-up will have many fans wondering whether the Expend4bles actress will return the incredible diamond and emerald engagement ring he commissioned when he proposed in 2022. 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020© Emma McIntyre /AMA2020
Megan Fox received a special love token from MGK

But taking it off will be hard in more ways than one as the rapper purposefully designed it so that it was physically difficult to remove.

The ring stirred controversy as the 'Home' singer shared that the ring featured a thorny band so removing it would be painful. 

megan fox engagement ring with one diamond, one emerald up close© Instagram
The actress showed off her emerald and diamond ring in 2022

"Love is pain!," the father-to-be told Vogue. Jewellery designer Jessica Flinn, who described the ring as "extraordinary", previously told HELLO! that while the ring is unlikely to cause any real pain or damage, "the thorny design might make it a bit tricky to remove and could be slightly uncomfortable to take off when needed."

Megan's unusual ring featuring two stones up close
Megan's unusual ring features two stones

Reports of a split

Rumours of the couple's split surfaced earlier this month with TMZ reporting that Megan saw material on her partner's phone during a Thanksgiving trip to Vail, Colorado which "made her want him to leave the trip early".

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)© Kevin Mazur
Megan has stopped commenting publicly on her relationship

The couple had previously split and got back together. "I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," the actress told Alex Cooper on an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast in March. 

"I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul' and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: Megan Fox (L) and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Tribeca on September 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)© Raymond Hall
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan met in 2020

The pair met in March 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and by June it was reported that they were dating. The rapper previously told The Ellen Show that his first date with the Transformers actress was on a rooftop in Los Angeles. 

The couple is no strangers to divided public opinion as MGK revealed that he has been known to wear a vial of Megan's blood around his neck.

