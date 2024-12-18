Georgia Toffolo's fiancé James Watt baffles fans after sharing wedding doubts

It's only been a matter of weeks since Georgia Toffolo announced her engagement to BrewDog founder and former CEO, James Watt, but the millionaire businessman is already questioning their marriage.

Taking to LinkedIn to pen a divisive post, James asked for advice on whether to wed his former Made In Chelsea sweetheart, or prioritise a lower tax rate on his investment into her dog food business, WiLD PACK.

"Should I delay marrying Georgia Toffolo? I need some help guys…" James mused on the social media platform. "I’m making an investment into WiLD PACK - an incredible UK-based raw dog food business transforming dogs' lives through raw, natural nutrition. I’m a massive advocate of the mission.

"And the founder Georgia Toffolo," he continued.

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt announced their engagement in October

The father-of-two went on to explain his tax advisor had dropped a "bombshell" on his plans to invest in his future bride's business.

"If I marry Georgia within 3 years of investing, I become a 'connected person' under HMRC rules, and I lose the EIS tax relief. So now I’m facing the ultimate question: Delay the wedding for 3 years and lock in the tax relief? Or forgo the tax break and marry Georgia in 2025?"

The couple announced they were moving in together in February 2024

The CEO probed his followers for their opinions, who appeared to be united in their opinions.

While many suggested "love always wins" and the couple should marry without delay, others chimed in: "If you love her, marry her," and: "Life is about memories, what story do you want to tell your kids?".

Others were left baffled by his query, with one writing: "I’m just wondering who needs to even ask this? I’m sure you marry for love, money comes and money goes as you well know given your own journey, it’s not even worth posing the question, does it really matter that much?"

Georgia Toffolo's breathtaking engagement ring

After finding love soon after being set up on a blind date in 2023, Georgia and James - who is estimated to be worth £262million - announced their engagement in October 2024."

© Instagram James proposed to Toff with a glittering diamond ring

James asked me to marry him. It really was the best moment of my life so far. I never knew I could feel happiness like this. The easiest, quickest yes to being your wife," Georgia penned on Instagram, showing off her dazzling diamond engagement ring.

Laura Taylor at Lorel Diamonds stated the "distinctive" ring is made up of a large marquise-cut diamond flanked by two pear-shaped diamonds – each with a special meaning.

© Instagram The former Made in Chelsea star and the Brewdog co-founder got engaged in Greece

She explained: "This [marquise] style is not only unique but also has historical significance, as marquise diamonds were originally commissioned by King Louis XV of France, making it a truly royal choice.

"The three-stone design holds a special meaning as well, said to symbolise the past, present, and future of a relationship."While she estimated that James shelled out an impressive £200k for the sparkling design, she added: "If James opted for lab-grown diamonds, which aligns with his support for sustainability, the ring’s value would likely be closer to £80,000 ($100,000)."