Prince Harry's rare comments on Meghan Markle's divorce from ex-husband Trevor

The Duke of Sussex recently addressed speculation that he is having problems in his marriage with Meghan Markle, but it wasn't the first time he had commented on divorce.

King Charles' son married the Suits actress in 2018, five years after she split from her ex-husband Trevor Engelson. After their relationship became public in 2016, the Duchess hit the headlines regarding her former marriage.

© Getty Meghan's love life hit the headlines after she announced her engagement to Harry

Harry explained in his book Spare: "Tormenting Meghan Markle has become a national sport that shames us, said a headline in The Guardian. So true. But no one was shamed, that was the problem.

"No one was feeling the slightest pang of conscience. Would they finally feel some if they caused a divorce? Or would it take another death? What had become of all the shame they’d felt in the late 1990s?" he added, referring to his parents Charles and the late Princess Diana's divorce in 1996 and her death in 1997.

The announcement that Harry and Meghan were to marry in November 2017 only fuelled the fire, with more interest than ever in her former love life.

Meghan married Trevor in August 2011 in a beachside ceremony at the Jamaica Inn at Ocho Rios, Jamaica, with unearthed photos showing the bride in a strapless wedding dress with an embellished belt.

Meghan reportedly returned her engagement ring in the post following their split in 2013, which was believed to have been prompted by their long-distance relationship being "subtly altered" as she worked in Suits.

© Patrick McMullan The Duchess of Sussex was married to Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013

"The Telegraph entered the fray with a piece slightly less disgusting, but equally insane, in which the writer examined from all angles the burning question of whether or not I was legally able to marry a (gasp) divorcée.

"God, they were already into her past and looking at her first marriage. Never mind that my father, a divorcé, was currently married to a divorcée, or my aunt, Princess Anne, was a remarried divorcée – the list went on. Divorce in 2016 was deemed by the British press to be a scarlet letter," the Duke added.

© USA Network The Suits actress was working in Canada when she split from her ex

Harry also confessed that there were discussions about Meghan's divorce behind closed doors in the Palace, with some concerned about whether she could wear a white gown.

The couple overcame these hurdles and tied the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018. Meghan was a beautiful bride in a Givenchy wedding dress, while Harry looked dapper in his black military uniform.

The couple – who now live in Montecito with their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – were rumoured to have marital problems after organising independent events.

© WPA Pool The Duke and Duchess married on 19 May 2018

He clarified to columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times 2024 DealBook Summit that it is far from the truth and said he "feels sorry" for trolls.

"They're fascinated by Meghan, who is in California right now, and you're here. And there's articles left and right about, you know, 'Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren't you doing them together?'" Andrew asked, and Harry jokingly replied: "Because you invited me, you should have known!"

Andrew continued: "Is that a good thing for you, in a way, that there's so much interest in you?"

"No, that's definitely not a good thing," the father-of-two said. "Apparently, we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?'"

