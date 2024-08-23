Brides-to-be will love this wedding design website where you can get free digital wedding invites

Planning a wedding can be incredibly stressful if you don’t have a good plan in place – but a wedding planning website can be just the ticket to help you stay organised.

One site determined to make your wedding planning as easy as possible is Joy – who pride themselves on making wedding websites that are intuitive and personable.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the concept, a wedding planning website is a tool for couples to instantly share information about their upcoming nuptials with their guests – all through a bespoke site they can log on to. This removes the stress (and often very costly fees) associated with details such as printing save-the-dates, invitations and tracking RSVPs.

Offering hundreds of wonderful site designs – including a variety of layouts, fonts and artwork – Joy are committed to producing a perfectly customisable website for you and your partner’s tastes and preferences.

You can include pages to share the love story behind your relationship, a schedule of the day, travel information to the venue or even a handy FAQs page. Joy also offers a smart guest list and RSVPs which allows to communicate directly with your guests, as well as organise them according to household or their planned seating arrangements.

Send your save-the-dates and invitations through Joy's smart guest list feature

If you use Joy for your wedding website, you will get access to free digital save-the-dates and invitations which can be generated straight from your guest list, so you don’t have to worry about missing anybody out or blowing your budget on expensive printing costs. You can even log meal choices, dietary requirements or song requests for the reception. Handy, right?

If you’re gaining the help of a professional wedding planner or family member, you and your partner can also allow admin access to multiple people for the site – ensuring everything is kept succinct in one place and organised amazingly for your special day.

