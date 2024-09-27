Princess Theodora of Greece's close-knit bridal party revealed

Princess Theodora of Greece is set to marry Matthew Kumar on Saturday at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens and her bridal party has been revealed.

The late King Constantine's daughter, 41, has chosen a set of royals closest to her to support her on her big day which will also feature an after-wedding dinner at the One&Only Aesthesis Hotel in Vouliagmeni area.

© Getty Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar tie the knot this weekend

Theodora's bridesmaids and groomsmen will include Princess Maria-Olympia, Prince Achileas-Andreas, Crown Prince Pavlos, Prince Nikolaos, Prince Philippos, as well as Arrietta Morales de Grecia.

Who are Theodora's bridesmaids?

Princess Maria-Olympia, 28, is the New York-born daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal. She is the granddaughter of the late King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie, making her the niece of the bride.

© Getty Princess Maria-Olympia will be a bridesmaid

Olympia is a fashion model who has made appearances at the Fashion Weeks of Paris, London, and New York.

© Daniele Venturelli Olympia of Greece is a fashion model

Theodora's second bridesmaid is Arrietta Morales de Grecia. Arrietta is the 22-year-old Spanish-born daughter of Princess Alexia and therefore the niece of the bride.

© Getty Princess Alexia of Greece and her daughter Arrietta Morales y de Grecia

She has been spotted on a rare occasion in public, including at King Constantine's funeral.

Who are Matthew's groomsmen?

Matthew's groomsmen are also from the royal set.

Theodora's nephew, Prince Achileas-Andreas, will support the couple through her royal nuptials. He is the brother of Princess Maria-Olympia and has followed in his aunt's footsteps as an actor who made his acting debut in the American soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

© Getty Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece is said to be the royal walking Theodora down the aisle

Crown Prince Pavlos will also stand behind the American lawyer when he marries Princess Theodora. As Theodora's oldest brother, he is the current head of the former Greek royal family and was the heir to the throne from birth until the monarchy's abolition in 1973.

© Getty Prince Philippos and Prince Nikolaos form part of Matthew's grooms party

It is believed that Pavlos will walk Theodora down the aisle in the place of their father who sadly passed away last January.

Meanwhile, Prince Nikolaos, 54, and Prince Philippos, 38, are the younger brothers of the bride who will offer their support in the absence of their father.

© NurPhoto King Constatine passed away in 2023

Princess Theodora and Matthew's love story

The happy couple started dating in 2016 and were engaged by 2018. After the California native popped the question the Greek royal shared a photo in front of Tower Bridge in London to mark the occasion.

"Words can't express our happiness and excitement. I can't wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you, Matt," Theodora penned on Instagram.

© Getty Princess Theodora and Matthew have been together for eight years

Their wedding day has been postponed twice - first in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the second time following King Constantine's death.