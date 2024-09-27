Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Theodora of Greece's close-knit bridal party revealed
Subscribe
Princess Theodora of Greece's close-knit bridal party revealed
Theodora and Matthew on white rose backdrop© Getty

Princess Theodora's close-knit bridal party revealed

The late King Constantine's daughter is set to marry Matthew Kumar  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Theodora of Greece is set to marry Matthew Kumar on Saturday at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens and her bridal party has been revealed.

The late King Constantine's daughter, 41, has chosen a set of royals closest to her to support her on her big day which will also feature an after-wedding dinner at the One&Only Aesthesis Hotel in Vouliagmeni area.

Princess Theodora in powder pink dress with matthew kumar© Getty
Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar tie the knot this weekend

Theodora's bridesmaids and groomsmen will include Princess Maria-Olympia, Prince Achileas-Andreas, Crown Prince Pavlos, Prince Nikolaos, Prince Philippos, as well as Arrietta Morales de Grecia.

Who are Theodora's bridesmaids?

Princess Maria-Olympia, 28, is the New York-born daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal. She is the granddaughter of the late King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie, making her the niece of the bride. 

The royal has worked with brands from Miu Miu to Bulgari© Getty
Princess Maria-Olympia will be a bridesmaid

Olympia is a fashion model who has made appearances at the Fashion Weeks of Paris, London, and New York.

Olympia of Greece is a fashion model© Daniele Venturelli
Olympia of Greece is a fashion model

Theodora's second bridesmaid is Arrietta Morales de Grecia. Arrietta is the 22-year-old Spanish-born daughter of Princess Alexia and therefore the niece of the bride. 

Princess Alexia of Greece and her daughter Arrietta Morales y de Grecia© Getty
Princess Alexia of Greece and her daughter Arrietta Morales y de Grecia

She has been spotted on a rare occasion in public, including at King Constantine's funeral.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?

Who are Matthew's groomsmen?

Matthew's groomsmen are also from the royal set. 

View post on Instagram
 

Theodora's nephew, Prince Achileas-Andreas, will support the couple through her royal nuptials. He is the brother of Princess Maria-Olympia and has followed in his aunt's footsteps as an actor who made his acting debut in the American soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece and Princess Maria-Olympia© Getty
Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece is said to be the royal walking Theodora down the aisle

Crown Prince Pavlos will also stand behind the American lawyer when he marries Princess Theodora. As Theodora's oldest brother, he is the current head of the former Greek royal family and was the heir to the throne from birth until the monarchy's abolition in 1973.

Prince Philippos and Prince Nikolaos in suits© Getty
Prince Philippos and Prince Nikolaos form part of Matthew's grooms party

It is believed that Pavlos will walk Theodora down the aisle in the place of their father who sadly passed away last January.

Meanwhile, Prince Nikolaos, 54, and Prince Philippos, 38, are the younger brothers of the bride who will offer their support in the absence of their father. 

King Constantine in a black suit© NurPhoto
King Constatine passed away in 2023

Princess Theodora and Matthew's love story

The happy couple started dating in 2016 and were engaged by 2018. After the California native popped the question the Greek royal shared a photo in front of Tower Bridge in London to mark the occasion.

View post on Instagram
 

"Words can't express our happiness and excitement. I can't wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you, Matt," Theodora penned on Instagram.

Princess Theodora in magenta gown with matthew kumar in tails© Getty
Princess Theodora and Matthew have been together for eight years

DISCOVER: Inside Princess Theodora's wedding plans to American Lawyer Matthew Kumar - from the stunning venue to the dress 

Their wedding day has been postponed twice - first in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the second time following King Constantine's death.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More