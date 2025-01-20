Prince Nikolaos steps out with rumoured new girlfriend after split from Princess Tatiana - report

Prince Nikolaos of Greece recently paid a visit to the Royal Palace of Tatoi to attend a memorial service for King Constantine, who sadly passed away in January 2023.

According to the Greek press, Prince Nikolaos was joined at the small event by his new rumoured girlfriend, Chrysí Vardinogianni.

While the pair haven't publicly spoken about their reported romance, they are known to be family friends, with Chrysí stepping out to attend Nikolaos' sister Princess Theodora's wedding in September last year.

Nikolaos, 55, and his wife Princess Tatiana of Greece, 44, announced their divorce after 14 years of marriage back in April 2023.

Their divorce was confirmed on 19 April via a statement from the Greek royal household that read: "Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage.

"Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years."

It continued: "The same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship. They will continue to live and work in Greece, a place where they both feel at home. The family will always be at their side. Thank you very much for your respect and discretion."

Prince Nikolaos, who is the third child of the late King Constantine of Greece and his widow, Queen Anne-Marie, began dating Tatiana Blatnik in the early 2000s.

Their engagement was confirmed in December 2009, and they later walked down the aisle on 25 August 2010.

In October last year, events planner Tatiana opened up about her "difficult year" following her split from Nikolaos, as well as news of her stepbrother, Attilio Brillembourg, being reported as missing.

She told Greek publication BHMagazino how 2024 had been "a really difficult year" for her, "one of transition" and "full of moments of uncertainty and pain."

She continued: "I think it is in adversity that we often find our deepest strength. Life's challenges remind me how important it is to persevere, to have hope and faith in the power of the human spirit."

Reflecting on the support of her friends and family, Tatiana added: "I had the support of my family, my friends and my entourage and I drew immense strength from them. Everything happened at the same time. It was like an avalanche of changes in front of everyone.

"I learned the importance of allowing myself to feel, cry, manage emotions and move forward with self-compassion."