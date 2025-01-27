Kate Garraway inundated with support after revealing 'storm damage' at home

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway received an inundation of supportive messages on Monday after she revealed the effects of Storm Eowyn at her family home.

The storm, which has been sweeping across much of the UK, caused damage to Kate's garden, resulting in a broken fence and fallen branches.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock GMB host Kate shared a major storm update with her followers

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kate, 57, uploaded a video showing the extent of the damage, as well some of the repair work she'd done to her fence.

Sharing a glimpse inside the ordeal, the mother-of-two wrote in her caption: "Had a heck of a day trying to sort out storm damage - I know it's nothing compared to what many are facing so not complaining.

"Lost a tree height pyracantha which had glorious orange berries in autumn and dainty white flowers in spring. Still needs more chain saw action but am hoping life will spring back at the roots."

Of her repair work, she continued: "Very proud of my fence mend though (on the left) using old fencing from elsewhere. Something satisfying about being out in the fresh air though (even if it was grey and raining) and now ready for a hot bath and bed. Hope everyone has had a great Sunday."

© Shutterstock Kate is best known for presenting Good Morning Britain

Kate's followers shared touching messages of support in the comments section. "I'm pleased that you and your family are safe! It's a pity about the tree, but you did a great job Kate!" wrote one while a second chimed in: "It'll grow again with lots of TLC," and a third wrote: "You're a true trooper Kate."

The Met office has issued yellow warnings for wind and heavy rain for much of Wales and southern England. Storm Herminia came in from France and Spain in the wake of Storm Eowyn, bringing gusts of wind up to 83mph in the southeast.

Kate's family life

The TV star is a doting mother to daughter Darcey, 18, and son Billy, 15, whom she shares with her late husband, Derek Draper.

© Instagram Kate shares Darcey and Billy with her late husband Derek

Derek sadly passed away back in December 2023 after falling ill with long Covid in March 2020.

In September last year, Darcey marked a new chapter as she headed off to university. The milestone was especially bittersweet for Kate who was in many ways excited for her eldest child, but also emotional seeing as dad Derek wasn't there to witness Darcey's pivotal moment.

© Getty Images Kate on the red carpet with her daughter Darcey

"Such an emotional moment on so many levels & boy is the house quiet," Kate said at the time. "But Darcey we couldn't be prouder of you starting this new chapter in your life & know your dad is with you all the way."