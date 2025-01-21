Justin Bieber forced to explain why he unfollowed wife Hailey

Despite having shared a slew of loved up snaps of himself and his wife, Hailey Bieber, during their romantic getaway in Aspen earlier this week, Justin Bieber unfollowed the Rhode founder. However, all was not as it seemed, with the Canadian singer forced to explain what had happened.

© Instagram The couple have faced divorce rumors after Justin unfollowed Hailey's father

In a since-deleted Instagram Story, Justin Bieber revealed that someone unfollowed Hailey Bieber from his social media account. He wrote: “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. Shit is getting suss out here.”

The couple put relationship rumors to rest this week as the 30-year-old singer shared a tribute of his beauty mogul wife on Instagram. The black-and-white photograph depicted Hailey gazing into the distance while her outfit oozed chic.

The 28-year-old donned a long trench coat with a '60s style cashmere head scarf, while her toasted-almond locks were left down in a sleek straight style.

© Instagram Justin's sweet tribute to Hailey

Over the top of the sweet image, Justin penned: "The greatest woman I have and will ever know."

However, it now seems there may have been truth to the growing fears around the couple's marriage as the Sorry singer removed his wife from his social media. The move has sent fans into a frenzy as one follower took to X to write: “DID THEY SEPARATE?”

Another user added: "They've been through so much—I wanted them to make it."

The couple, who married in 2018, recently renewed their vows in May 2024 before welcoming their son, Jack Blues Bieber, three months later.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey share a son

It seems Justin is on an unfollowing spree as he recently removed a slew of stars and former team members from his past, including his former manager Scooter Braun, his best man Ryan Good, longtime mentor Usher, and his father-in-law Stephen Baldwin.

The news comes after the Canadian singer kept his fans updated with his Aspen winter wonderland ski trip. The vacation included snaps of the couple ice skating, skiing and partying with close friends.

© Instagram Justin Bieber braving the cold in Aspen

Justin also publicly praised Hailey on New Year's Eve, however his latest Instagram posts have stirred up a mystery for fans. The singer posted a carousel of pictures of himself in Calvin Klein boxers as he braved a cold plunge in the icy waters during the getaway.

The father-of-one has also teased his fans with new music material as he shared snaps of himself working in his at-home studio. Reports have also stated that Justin is eyeing up a big music comeback with a potential tour this year.

Hailey has also been spotted serving an array of winter wardrobe staples during the couple's snow-filled vacation, and most recently opted for a blend of cozy fuzz and luxe fur, with a hint of rich, buttery chocolate leather.

© BACKGRID Hailey oozed chic in the fur number

The mother-of-one oozed snow-queen chic as she was pictured in a brown and black long-length faux fur coat with an oversized silhouette. The furry look was paired with a chocolate colored handbag courtesy of Miu Miu.

It seems the beauty mogul is a fan of all things fuzz as she donned a similar oversized gray and black toned fur coat while enjoying a dinner date with her bestie, Kendall Jenner. The mother-of-one teamed the eye-catching number with a pair of sleek black knee-high boots.