Justin and Hailey Bieber set for major change months after welcoming first baby

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey's lives were changed forever when they welcomed baby Jack Blues Bieber in August last year.

The couple, who have been married since 2018, mostly keep things lowkey when it comes to their family life and have only shared a couple of photos of their five-month-old, and up until their Christmas vacation have been laying low at their huge Californian mansion worth more than $20 million.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber with their baby, Jack

But the Biebers could be facing even more a change in the next year which will take them away from the comfort of their family home.

It's been reported that the global superstar, 30, is facing financial trouble after cancelling his Justice World Tour in 2023 following his Ramsey Hunt Syndrome diagnosis.

As a result, Justin is working on new music and allegedly planning to head out on tour again.

The Grammy Award-winning singer has been dropping multiple hints for his fans regarding his new era.

Justin, who boasts 290 million followers on Instagram, has posted an abundance of photos and videos of him recording at his at-home studio as well as in Aspen – where he and Hailey recently vacationed – playing instruments, working hard on mixing at his laptop and recording vocals in a booth – solid evidence that new material is on the way.

© Instagram Justin is working on new music and reportedly planning a tour

We'll have to wait and see if Justin's tour will mean the whole family joins him on the road. In addition to Hailey and Justin's home in California, they also own property in Ontario, Canada, meaning they have somewhere to stay should he perform any shows in his homeland.

© Instagram/RoryKramer Justin has been working on new material

Justin and Hailey's first family vacation with baby Jack

Despite fans voicing concerns about the state of their marriage, Hailey and Justin have been putting on a united front online with loved-up photos of their recent trip to snowy Colorado.

It was previously reported that the couple were experiencing trouble in paradise, and these reports were further fuelled when it emerged that Justin's account had unfollowed his wife's account on Instagram – the singer then claimed he was hacked.

© Instagram The couple recently vacationed in Aspen

However, their recent trip to the mountains proved they were rock solid.

Hailey and Justin were pictured shopping at the trendy hotspots in Aspen, and more snaps on the mom-of-one's Instagram showed them out dining together in the celeb-loved ski resort town.

© Instagram Hailey and Justin dining on vacation recently

The loved-up pair were also photographed together in their stylish snowsuits on the slopes, where they were also joined by Justin's entourage including his photographer Rory Kramer and other producers.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner also joined the trip and a batch of selfies were shared showing all four famous friends gathered together drinking and dining.