Most romantic celebrity kisses of all time: Justin & Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce, more

Hollywood's A-listers have created some of the most romantic on-screen moments in history, but away from the spotlight, the stars of stage, screen and music can be just as affectionate with their own partners.

In the name of Valentine's Day, HELLO! rounds up some of the best celebrity sweetheart moments of all time.

From Justin and Hailey Bieber locking lips at the Grammys to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's fairytale kiss at the Super Bowl, discover which celebrities Cupid has struck…

Most romantic celebrity kisses of all time

© Ezra Shaw Taylor Swift only had eyes for Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs' epic win at the Super Bowl LVIII. The Grammy Award-winning star rushed to kiss her beau, wading through crowds to get to him before stealing a kiss on the football field. READ: Taylor Swift fans are all saying the same thing about her Super Bowl kissproof red lipstick

© Getty Images Ah yes, the year Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrived at the Met Gala wearing matching duvet dresses in 2021. This was also the moment the couple - who now share two children - made their red carpet debut together, and Rocky couldn't help but plant a kiss on his lover's cheek as they ascended the steps of the Met.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Amal and George Clooney stole a kiss while on the red carpet at the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala, which was held in tribute to the Ocean's Eleven actor in 2018.



© Amy Sussman Justin and Hailey Bieber shared a loved-up moment on the red carpet at the Grammys in 2022, locking lips in front of the cameras.



© Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2 It may be the most unexpected celebrity pairing of the century, but Wonka actor Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have turned out to be Hollywood's sweetest couple - as evidenced by their charming moment at the Golden Globe Awards 2024. LOOK: Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner 'infatuated' with one another but their romance may not last - exclusive

David and Victoria Beckham are still so in love, despite it being nearly two decades since they tied the knot.



© George Pimentel Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's love language has to be physical touch… right?



© Vince Bucci Actress Portia de Rossi couldn't wait to kiss her wife, TV Host Ellen DeGeneres, after finding out that Ellen won the Outstanding Talk Show Host award during the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.





© Kevork Djansezian/NBC John Legend and Chrissy Teigen piled on the PDA at the Golden Globe awards in 2015.



© Mondadori Portfolio It's been two decades since one of Hollywood's most notable love stories first began. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who dated from 2002 - 2004, rekindled their former romance in 2021, marrying a year later. The sweethearts confirmed their re-ignited relationship at the Venice Film Festival, when they shared an intimate moment on the red carpet.



© Eamonn M. McCormack Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart have been close friends for more than 40 years, with Ian even officiating his friend's wedding to his wife Sunny Ozell. Despite often stealing kisses on the red carpet, Ian and Patrick's relationship is nothing more than a bromance.



Sadly, not all love stories last forever. Take a look at some of the most iconic kiss moment shared between Hollywood's now ex-flames...

© Jim Spellman Tom Cruise and his ex-wife Katie Holmes kissed like nobody was watching at the premiere of 'War of the Worlds' in New York in 2005.



© Dimitrios Kambouris The 14th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2008 saw Hollywood's former most famous couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie lock lips during the show.

