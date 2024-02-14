Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Most romantic celebrity kisses of all time: Justin & Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce, more
Most romantic celebrity kisses of all time: Justin & Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce, more

Feeling the love this Valentine's Day?

ustin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownSenior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
Hollywood's A-listers have created some of the most romantic on-screen moments in history, but away from the spotlight, the stars of stage, screen and music can be just as affectionate with their own partners. 

In the name of Valentine's Day, HELLO! rounds up some of the best celebrity sweetheart moments of all time.

From Justin and Hailey Bieber locking lips at the Grammys to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's fairytale kiss at the Super Bowl, discover which celebrities Cupid has struck…

Most romantic celebrity kisses of all time 

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 2 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)© Ezra Shaw

Taylor Swift only had eyes for Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs' epic win at the Super Bowl LVIII. 

The Grammy Award-winning star rushed to kiss her beau, wading through crowds to get to him before stealing a kiss on the football field.

ASAP Rocky kissing Rihanna on the cheek as she smiles at the Met Gala© Getty Images

Ah yes, the year Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrived at the Met Gala wearing matching duvet dresses in 2021. 

This was also the moment the couple - who now share two childrenmade their red carpet debut together, and Rocky couldn't help but plant a kiss on his lover's cheek as they ascended the steps of the Met.

George Clooney (L) and Amal Clooney kiss during the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute© Matt Winkelmeyer

Amal and George Clooney stole a kiss while on the red carpet at the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala, which was held in tribute to the Ocean's Eleven actor in 2018.

Justin and Hailey Bieber shared a loved-up moment on the red carpet at the Grammys in 2022, locking lips in front of the cameras.

Kylie and Timothee made their public debut at the Golden Globes © Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2

It may be the most unexpected celebrity pairing of the century, but Wonka actor Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have turned out to be Hollywood's sweetest couple - as evidenced by their charming moment at the Golden Globe Awards 2024.

Victoria and David Beckham kissing against a sunset

David and Victoria Beckham are still so in love, despite it being nearly two decades since they tied the knot.

Actor Nicole Kidman (R) and singer Keith Urban kiss at the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California.© George Pimentel

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's love language has to be physical touch… right?

Actress Portia de Rossi couldn't wait to kiss her wife, TV Host Ellen DeGeneres, after finding out that Ellen won the Outstanding Talk Show Host award during the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. 

Model Chrissy Teigen and recording artist John Legend, winner of Best Original Song for 'Glory' in the Motion Picture 'Selma', pose in the press room at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015.© Kevork Djansezian/NBC

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen piled on the PDA at the Golden Globe awards in 2015.

American actor Ben Affleck and american actress and singer Jennifer Lopez at the 78 Venice International Film Festival 2021. The last duel red carpet. © Mondadori Portfolio

It's been two decades since one of Hollywood's most notable love stories first began. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who dated from 2002 - 2004, rekindled their former romance in 2021, marrying a year later.

The sweethearts confirmed their re-ignited relationship at the Venice Film Festival, when they shared an intimate moment on the red carpet.

an McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart kiss on the red carpet during the "Star Trek Picard" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on January 15, 2020 in London, England.© Eamonn M. McCormack

Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stewart have been close friends for more than 40 years, with Ian even officiating his friend's wedding to his wife Sunny Ozell. 

Despite often stealing kisses on the red carpet, Ian and Patrick's relationship is nothing more than a bromance.

Sadly, not all love stories last forever. Take a look at some of the most iconic kiss moment shared between Hollywood's now ex-flames...

Tom Cruise kissing Katie Holmes on the red carpet© Jim Spellman

Tom Cruise and his ex-wife Katie Holmes kissed like nobody was watching at the premiere of 'War of the Worlds' in New York in 2005.

Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt backstage at the TNT/TBS broadcast of the 14th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.© Dimitrios Kambouris

The 14th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2008 saw Hollywood's former most famous couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie lock lips during the show.

Actress Rachel McAdams (left) and Actor Ryan Gosling accept the award for Best Kiss for The Notebook onstage during the 2005 MTV Movie Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on June 4, 2005 in Los Angeles, California.© Kevin Winter

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling accepted the award for Best Kiss for The Notebook onstage during the 2005 MTV Movie Awards, and recreated the moment, obviously.

