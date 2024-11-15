Escape to the Chateau's Angel Strawbridge displays leg-length tattoos in short wedding dress

Dick and Angel Strawbridge's 19th-century castle home in Martigné-sur-Mayenne is a constant reminder of their spectacular wedding day back in 2015.

The former Escape to the Chateau stars got married at Chateau De La Motte Husson mid-renovation, but nine years later they are much less stressed looking back at the intimate photos to mark their anniversary.

New pictures reveal the bride's tattooed legs which were visible thanks to her mid-length wedding dress. Strolling hand in hand in their sprawling 12-acre grounds, the newlyweds were the picture of marital bliss as they gazed into each other's eyes.

With her back to the camera, Angel revealed intricate inked roses connected with a line that ran from beneath her gold heels to above the hemline of her dress. Considering the star tends to favour floor-length dresses and trousers, it's not clear whether she was sporting a permanent tattoo or patterned tights on her wedding day.

She teamed her leg roses with an ivory dress featuring a ruched bodice, a rounded neckline and a figure-skimming silhouette, as well as a lace bolero layered over her shoulders. Her vampy red nails, matching lipstick and trademark fiery curls added splashes of colour and individuality to her vintage look.

Dick looked equally as dapper in his green tweed suit as he posed in front of a circus tent with their two young kids. Dorothy matched her mother in a bridal white tulle dress, pink tights and a fluffy jacket, while Arthur looked adorable in a tweed suit and a burgundy jacket.

© Instagram The Strawbridges share two kids

"We never get bored looking through old pictures...it brings back so many memories!" the couple captioned the Instagram carousel.

"9 years ago today we ate, drank and partied into the wee hours of the morning with our dearest friends and family...it was amazing...

"Just by coincidence yesterday we noticed James using our wedding tea towel invitation...it was a lovely surprise and so glad to see it in use!" she added.

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock Dick and Angel Strawbridge purchased their home Chateau De La Motte Husson in 2015

The couple tied the knot in November 2015, just months after purchasing their derelict home for £280,000.

Now, it is a sought-after wedding venue with an Art Deco orangery and a walled garden, but it took Dick and Angel years of renovations to restore it to its former glory after it had stood empty for 40 years.

Despite their wide smiles in their wedding photos, Angel admitted to HELLO! they were "engulfed with exhaustion" and very emotional on their big day.

