Zoe Saldaña and her husband Marco Perego-Saldaña stepped out for a glitzy date night at the 2025 SAG Awards on Sunday evening where the actress collected the Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her part in Netflix musical, Emilia Pérez.

The 46-year-old, who plays Rita Mora Castro in the film, collected her gong and gave an impassioned speech on stage and her husband was visibly moved listening to his wife's words.

Zoe took to the stage to express her gratitude for her family and fellow nominees and the fact that she is able to be part of a union that "never questions who I am or where I come from".

© FilmMagic Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego attend the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

At this point, the camera panned to Marco who was sitting in the audience misty-eyed while watching his wife with pride.

During her emotional speech, Zoe also said: "I've never been questioned where I come from or judged for how I speak or what my pronouns are. Everyone has the right to be who they are.

"Emilia Pérez is about truth and love and us actors really have to tell stories that are thought-provoking and beautiful and live within the spectrum of artistic freedom."

She added: "I got my first SAG card in 1998. I didn't even know what SAG was. I am grateful that my mother and father and sisters looked it up and helped me educate myself to know what it means to be a part of a union that protects me."

Zoe and Marco don't often step out in public, instead preferring to keep their private life to themselves, however, they have made this award season a reason to step out for a few date nights while Zoe continues her impressive award streak after being receiving numerous nominations, including an Oscar at next weekend's ceremony.

© Netflix Zoe Saldaña's husband Marco was visibly emotional while watching her collect SAG Award

The star looked sensational in a custom black Saint Laurent gown with incredible one-shoulder diamond detailing. The floor-length velvet gown fitted Zoe perfectly and she paired it with dropped silver earrings, glamorous make up and her hair styled in a sleek bun.

Her husband, Marco, meanwhile opted for a charcoal grey suit with a dark tie and smart shirt.

Zoe's husband Marco is an Italian artist who she began dating in 2013. It was reportedly love at first sight for Zoë and her husband Marco. The lovebird first crossed paths while on a flight to New York.

"I just saw him from behind. It was 6:30 in the morning, I was on a flight to New York," she told USA Today in 2015.

"And I can't even describe to you, it was a vibration. He turned in that moment, because he felt the vibration."

© Getty Images for Critics Choice Marco Perego and Zoe Saldana attend the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California

Zoe added: "I know people don't believe in it; I didn't believe in it. It was enough that I felt it. And that was it."

The couple tied the knot after three months of dating. In November 2014, the couple welcomed their twin boys, Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio. Two years later, they welcomed their third son, Zen Anton Hilario.