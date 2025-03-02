Georgia Toffolo's unconventional wedding dress for surprise boat ceremony has fans saying the same thing

Made in Chelsea's Georgia Toffolo and her partner James Watt tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate ceremony in North East Scotland.

The couple, who announced their engagement in October last year, revealed that they'd "eloped" and gave guests just 48 hours' notice to join them on their big day.

© Instagram The pair started dating in 2023

Sharing the happy news on Instagram, Georgia, also known as 'Toff'', posted a carousel of romantic snapshots that showed the smitten couple celebrating their nuptials aboard a lobster fishing boat.

One picture showed the duo kissing passionately, a second showed the pair posing with their catch of the day, and a third whimsical photo showed Toff and James sharing a laugh on deck in the golden sunshine.

"James and I got married today. 1st March will forever be the best day of my life - the day I became your wife. We eloped!" Toff wrote in her caption. "Guests: whoever could get here with 48 hours notice! Temperature: 6°C. Wind: 17 knots North Westerly. Location: North East Scotland."

© Instagram James' family come from Scotland

She continued: "To our family and friends who aren’t with us, we will celebrate with you [soon!]"

James shared a few extra details in his social media post, revealing that they tied the knot in the same church as his grandparents and also had a spaniel for their ring bearer.

For the special occasion, TV star Georgia opted for a beautifully unconventional wedding dress. Eschewing the traditional lace and satin aesthetic, the 30-year-old wrapped up warm in a stunning long-sleeved wedding dress crafted from cream faux fur.

Her chic frock featured a bardot neckline, a maxi fur skirt and a ruched silk corset with buttons running down one side. She added a billowing veil to her updo and completed her wintry bridal look with a pair of stunning drop earrings.

As for makeup, Toff opted for a radiant, glowy base, fluttery lashes and a slick of peachy-pink lipstick.

In the comments section, Georgia's fans raced to complement her unconventional choice of wedding dress. One wrote: "Love this! You literally can wear anything and look fantastic!" while a second added: "Congratulations! You look fab!!" and a third penned: "Congratulations, love your wedding outfit, it's iconic."

© Instagram James Watt is the co-founder and former CEO of BrewDog

BrewDog co-founder James, whose family come from Scotland, also donned an unconventional wedding look, changing out of his smart suit and into a pair of electric blue waders which he teamed with a cable knit jumper and a matching beanie.

Georgia and James' love story

Wild Pack founder Georgia and Scottish entrepreneur James are thought to have been set up on a blind date through a mutual friend in the summer of 2023. They went public with their romance in November after they enjoyed a romantic holiday in the Maldives.

After a whirlwind romance, James popped the question in October 2024 during a trip to Greece.

In a post shared to social media, Georgia said of their engagement: "James asked me to marry him. It really was the best moment of my life so far. I never knew I could feel happiness like this. The easiest, quickest yes to being your wife.

"Our love story is my favourite. How we managed to find each other out of billions of people out there will always be my greatest blessing. I love you forever and the magical life we're building."