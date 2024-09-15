Fran Newman-Young marries Pete Clarke in dress of dreams in stunning Majorcan wedding

When it came to her own fairytale wedding, Fran Newman-Young saw two dreams come true.

Not only did she marry her prince, Pete Clarke, in a picturesque ceremony in the beautiful Majorcan village of Deià but she worked with designer Savannah Miller on a "breathtaking" bespoke wedding dress that was more perfect than she could ever have imagined.

"The wedding day was just spectacular – it was in one of the most beautiful locations in Deià," the former Made in Chelsea star told HELLO! in this exclusive interview. "We were looking at the sun coming down as we were exchanging our vows."

The Majorcan venue

The couple chose the village for their destination wedding having fallen in love with the area when they visited at the start of their romance.

© @hanguyenphoto Fran Newman-Young has married Pete Clarke

"It's so beautiful; we thought if we ever got married, we would have to have it there," Fran, a brand consultant specialising in content creation and social media, said.

They stumbled across the location for the ceremony and reception, Son Marroig ­– a traditional Majorcan estate – while exploring the area to find their ideal venue.

"We had always seen Son Marroig from afar and wondered what it was. We spoke to the wedding planner and they said we could get married there, so we visited and it was just perfect."

The four-day wedding extravaganza

Following a brief civil ceremony in London, 110 guests – including Fran's former Made in Chelsea co-star Cheska Hull – jetted to the Spanish island from destinations as far-flung as Los Angeles and Sydney to join Fran and Pete at their nuptials at the end of August.

They were all invited to a four-day celebration which kicked off with welcome drinks at a restaurant in nearby Port de Sóller.

The actual ceremony took place on the second day, with festivities continuing at famous fish restaurant Ca's Patró March – featured in hit television show The Night Manager – 24 hours later. Everyone then said a fond farewell to the newlyweds on day four with a boat trip around the island.

The ceremony began at 5.30pm with Fran getting ready surrounded by her six bridesmaids – all dressed in yellow gowns by Rewritten – who included her best friend of 30 years, Georgia Mee, as maid of honour. Fran also enlisted her sister Olivia Newman-Young as her wedding make-up artist.

Creating her dream dress

Fran was at last able to slip into the dream dress she had spent one year creating with designer Savannah, who first got in touch with her over social.

© @olivianewmanyoung The bride worked with designer Savannah to create her dream dress

Savannah told us: "As soon as I saw on Insta that she had got engaged, I reached out to her because she's a total goddess and I know my brides would find her style really relatable and aspirational."

She continued: "She had very clear ideas of the kind of dress she wanted to wear but she was very open to our wild and wonderful suggestions, which is how we ended up with a dress that continually evolved as her wedding day went on."

The pair shared a vision, with Fran saying: "I wanted it to be truly unique; a classic and traditional wedding gown but with a contemporary feel to it. It also needed to complement the venue.

"It was such a lovely process designing it with her, because I had full involvement. Savannah showed me all these different beautiful sketches and we ended up incorporating an element from each of them.

"The first time I saw the finished dress it was incredible. I think both Savannah and I were totally blown away. It was even more beautiful than I had imagined – it was breathtaking."

Savannah was also thrilled with the final result, saying: "I actually cried when I saw her in it for the first time… I felt so privileged to have been a part of her journey and so delighted to have a bride embody the Savannah Miller aesthetic in such a powerful way."

To read the full exclusive interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK on Monday. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.