Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor's 'very emotional' second wedding on 100-acre estate – full album

The words "perfect", "magical" and "very emotional" were just some of the ways Made in Chelsea stars Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor described their second wedding. One month after legally tying the knot at Chelsea Old Town Hall – a symbolic location since the couple first met in the affluent London neighbourhood – in November 2023, Maeva and James travelled to Hedsor House in Buckinghamshire for their second wedding with a larger guest list including their fellow MIC stars and their son Beau.
Nestled within 100 acres, the manor house features wood-panelled walls, sweeping staircases and chandeliers which, combined with the romantic candles and white flowers, made for the most beautiful backdrop. Don't just take our word for it, keep scrolling to see inside Maeva and James' wedding photos shared exclusively with HELLO!, including two bridal gowns, a remote-controlled car and a slew of famous faces…
Getting ready
Before their 76 guests arrived at the manor house, which was covered with Christmas lights, Maeva travelled from Cliveden House to Hedsor Hall to prepare for her big day with her mother Corinne and son Beau.
“My mum was getting ready with me so we had a nice time together, but she was more stressed out than me!” Maeva says. “I kept saying: ‘I’m the one getting married! I’m feeling okay, so please chill out.’”
The finishing touches to her bridal look included Chanel No.5 perfume.
James' nerves
The groom looked dapper in a Diverso navy tuxedo as he walked down the aisle in the Centre Hall at 3.30 pm, accompanied by his baby boy who was dressed in a matching blue velvet jacket and bloomers from Little Bevan. Despite his wide grin, James admitted that he felt a few last-minute nerves, telling HELLO!: "I’m good at hiding my nerves and I was quite calm, but once I got to the ‘stage’, that’s when my heart was pounding a little faster, because I knew it was the moment for us."
Maeva's grand entrance
All eyes were on the bride as she made her entrance on the balcony above the guests before joining her father Thierry to walk down the aisle to Sheena Easton’s For Your Eyes Only.
Recalling the moment, James said: “She stopped in the middle and everyone looked up and almost clapped. He jokingly added: “That’s what Maeva has attached to her – drama, drama, drama. I’d even thought about putting her on a fly-by wire so she could be dropped in, but thought it might be too much." Meanwhile, Maeva confessed she wanted to take make the most of the opportunity, stating: “I do like to show off a bit sometimes."
The wedding dress
Maeva looked stunning in a silk and lace wedding dress by Liz Martinez from P.S. Bridal Rental, featuring hand-embroidered florals, a low V-neck and an A-line skirt. "It was a little bit see-through, but also traditional, so I managed to get everything in one dress," explained the bride, who finished her outfit with a veil from Eden b. Studio and Jimmy Choo heels.
The ceremony
The couple exchanged "very emotional" vows in a ceremony presided over by celebrant Marcus Armstrong. "I had to take a few breaks and our guests got behind me saying: ‘You can do it.’ I was looking at Maeva, totally engrossed in the moment, and felt the weight behind my words.
"I told her that she is my home, Beau is my home, and that I wake up every day a proud father because of her. Everything has fallen into place," he said, while his wife returned the praise. "He’s always there for us and he’s the best father to our little Beau."
The wedding rings
The couple exchanged Cartier wedding rings, which matched Maeva's engagement ring perfectly. James proposed with a custom 2.5-carat pear-shaped diamond engagement ring in Rome, surprising his bride-to-be as she closed her eyes and threw a coin into the Trevi Fountain.
Beau's tears
Aside from the emotive vows, their son Beau cried for a very different reason! "He had his three or four seconds of stardom, but fell asleep within ten minutes," said the doting father, who revealed the tearful little boy left with his nanny for a nap.
The remote-controlled car
James and Maeva's son's stardom didn't end there! Taking after his mother with his impressive entrance, Beau entered the ballroom in a remote-controlled car before his parents sat down for their wedding breakfast. How cute!
Famous guests
The couple's love story has played out on Made in Chelsea, so they wanted some of their fellow stars and close friends who have been on their five-year journey to join in with their relationship milestone. They included Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Hugo MacKenzie-Wood, Joel Mignott, Robbie Mullet, Tristan Phipps, Digby Edgley and Sam Prince.
"We had some very nice words from our Chelsea friends who said: 'You’ve completed it,'" James told us. "They know how hard it is to survive, with everyone looking on and analysing. But we’ve always been a team."
The flowers
While the Centre Hall was decorated with white roses, delphiniums and foliage from Wildabout Flowers and five sparkling Christmas trees from Twilight Trees, the reception had more pops of colour.
Dusty pink and romantic red table decorations accompanied the candles and chandeliers in the luxurious dining space, while wedding favours of mini Moet & Chandon bottle sat waiting for guests. "We wanted a Christmas vibe and to have it warm and cosy at the same time," said Maeva.
Smaller details
A champagne tower, speeches from the groom and father of the bride, and a Santa serving shots to guests were just some of the smaller details that made up their "magical" wedding day.
The second wedding dress
For the evening celebrations, Maeva slipped into her second wedding dress - an Alon Livné from P.S. Bridal Rental with a strapless neckline, a corset bodice and a thigh-high split that highlighted her platform Jimmy Choo heels.
The newlyweds were pictured cutting their four-tier cake by GC Couture before partying with guests until
Future family plans
After sharing two special wedding days with their son Beau, the MIC stars are looking forward to a quiet honeymoon. But they have not ruled out expanding their family in the future, according to Maeva. "I want us to have a happy and healthy life. I’m sure we will look to expand our family, but we’ll see what the future holds," she said.