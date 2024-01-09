Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor's 'very emotional' second wedding on 100-acre estate – full album
The Made in Chelsea stars were joined by Tristan Phipps, Ruby Adler and more

Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor holding hands and walking down the aisle
Nichola Murphy
Nichola MurphyWeddings Editor
The words "perfect", "magical" and "very emotional" were just some of the ways Made in Chelsea stars Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor described their second wedding. One month after legally tying the knot at Chelsea Old Town Hall – a symbolic location since the couple first met in the affluent London neighbourhood – in November 2023, Maeva and James travelled to Hedsor House in Buckinghamshire for their second wedding with a larger guest list including their fellow MIC stars and their son Beau.

Nestled within 100 acres, the manor house features wood-panelled walls, sweeping staircases and chandeliers which, combined with the romantic candles and white flowers, made for the most beautiful backdrop. Don't just take our word for it, keep scrolling to see inside Maeva and James' wedding photos shared exclusively with HELLO!, including two bridal gowns, a remote-controlled car and a slew of famous faces…

Getting ready

Maeva Dascanio and James Taylor perfume and wedding ring for Hedsor House Wedding© Roberta Facchini

Before their 76 guests arrived at the manor house, which was covered with Christmas lights, Maeva travelled from Cliveden House to Hedsor Hall to prepare for her big day with her mother Corinne and son Beau.

“My mum was getting ready with me so we had a  nice time together, but she was more stressed out than me!” Maeva says. “I kept saying: ‘I’m the one getting married! I’m feeling okay, so please chill out.’”

The finishing touches to her bridal look included Chanel No.5 perfume.

James' nerves

James Taylor of MIC fame holding son Beau at Hedsor House Wedding© Roberta Facchini

The groom looked dapper in a Diverso navy tuxedo as he walked down the aisle in the Centre Hall at 3.30 pm, accompanied by his baby boy who was dressed in a matching blue velvet jacket and bloomers from Little Bevan. Despite his wide grin, James admitted that he felt a few last-minute nerves, telling HELLO!: "I’m good at hiding my nerves and I was quite calm, but once I got to the ‘stage’, that’s when my heart was pounding a little faster, because I knew it was the moment for us."

Maeva's grand entrance

Bride Maeva D'Ascanio celebrating wearing plunging lace and tulle wedding dress© Roberta Facchini

All eyes were on the bride as she made her entrance on the balcony above the guests before joining her father Thierry to walk down the aisle to Sheena Easton’s For Your Eyes Only.

Recalling the moment, James said: “She stopped in the middle and everyone looked up and almost clapped. He jokingly added: “That’s what Maeva has attached to her – drama, drama, drama. I’d even thought about putting her on a fly-by wire so she could be dropped in, but thought it might be too much." Meanwhile, Maeva confessed she wanted to take make the most of the opportunity, stating: “I do like to show off a bit sometimes."

The wedding dress

Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor holding hands and celebrating after wedding ceremony© Roberta Facchini

Maeva looked stunning in a silk and lace wedding dress by Liz Martinez from P.S. Bridal Rental, featuring hand-embroidered florals, a low V-neck and an A-line skirt. "It was a little bit see-through, but also traditional, so I managed to get everything in one dress," explained the bride, who finished her outfit with a veil from Eden b. Studio and Jimmy Choo heels.

The ceremony

Maeva Dascanio and James Taylor cosing up during reading with MIC bride holding bouquet© Roberta Facchini

The couple exchanged "very emotional" vows in a ceremony presided over by celebrant Marcus Armstrong. "I had to take a few breaks and our guests got behind me saying: ‘You can do it.’ I was looking at Maeva, totally engrossed in the moment, and felt the weight behind my words.

"I told her that she is my home, Beau is my home, and that I wake up every day a proud father because of her. Everything has fallen into place," he said, while his wife returned the praise. "He’s always there for us and he’s the best father to our little Beau."

Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor's wedding suppliers

Wedding venue: Hedsor House

Main photographer for HELLO!: Roberta Facchini

Event Planner: Audrey Ametis Weddings

Florist: Wildabout Flowers

Celebrant: Marcus Armstrong

Caterer: Lettice Events, leading London caterer 

Cake: GC Couture

Mini-croquembouches tower: Le Papillon Cakes

DJ/Entertainment: Black Rabbit Projects

Production: Glo Productions 

Wedding favours: mini-bottles of Moet & Chandon 

Macarons: Laduree UK

Wedding invites: Mount Street Printers

On-the-Day wedding stationery: Millie Stone

Christmas Trees Decoration:  Twilight Trees

Bridal styling: PS Bridal Rental

Hair: Barnets Hair 

Make-up artist for bride: Jade Ewen

Champagne tower: Miss Carlysle and Co

The wedding rings

Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor wedding order of service and rings forHedsor House Wedding© Roberta Facchini

The couple exchanged Cartier wedding rings, which matched Maeva's engagement ring perfectly. James proposed with a custom 2.5-carat pear-shaped diamond engagement ring in Rome, surprising his bride-to-be as she closed her eyes and threw a coin into the Trevi Fountain.

Beau's tears

Maeva D'Ascanio wearing tulle and lace wedding dress holding son Beau© Roberta Facchini

Aside from the emotive vows, their son Beau cried for a very different reason! "He had his three or four seconds of stardom, but fell asleep within ten minutes," said the doting father, who revealed the tearful little boy left with his nanny for a nap.

The remote-controlled car

Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor leaving wedding ceremony with son Beau in toy car © Roberta Facchini

James and Maeva's son's stardom didn't end there! Taking after his mother with his impressive entrance, Beau entered the ballroom in a remote-controlled car before his parents sat down for their wedding breakfast. How cute!

Famous guests

James Taylor with his groomsmen at Hedsor House Wedding© Roberta Facchini

The couple's love story has played out on Made in Chelsea, so they wanted some of their fellow stars and close friends who have been on their five-year journey to join in with their relationship milestone. They included Ruby Adler, Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Hugo MacKenzie-Wood, Joel Mignott, Robbie Mullet, Tristan Phipps, Digby Edgley and Sam Prince.

"We had some very nice words from our Chelsea friends who said: 'You’ve completed it,'" James told us. "They know how hard it is to survive, with everyone looking on and analysing. But we’ve always been a team."

The flowers

Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor full length shot of wedding reception tables and flowers© Roberta Facchini

While the Centre Hall was decorated with white roses, delphiniums and foliage from Wildabout Flowers and five sparkling Christmas trees from Twilight Trees, the reception had more pops of colour.

Dusty pink and romantic red table decorations accompanied the candles and chandeliers in the luxurious dining space, while wedding favours of mini Moet & Chandon bottle sat waiting for guests. "We wanted a Christmas vibe and to have it warm and cosy at the same time," said Maeva.

Smaller details

Maeva Dascanio and James Taylor having champagne toast after Hedsor House wedding© Roberta Facchini

A champagne tower, speeches from the groom and father of the bride, and a Santa serving shots to guests were just some of the smaller details that made up their "magical" wedding day.

The second wedding dress

Maeva D'Ascanio and husband James Taylor cutting wedding cake with bride wearing thigh split strapless dress© Roberta Facchini

For the evening celebrations, Maeva slipped into her second wedding dress - an Alon Livné from P.S. Bridal Rental with a strapless neckline, a corset bodice and a thigh-high split that highlighted her platform Jimmy Choo heels.

The newlyweds were pictured cutting their four-tier cake by GC Couture before partying with guests until 

Future family plans

Maeva D'Ascanio wearing beautiful tulle wedding dress posing outside venue with James Taylor© Roberta Facchini

After sharing two special wedding days with their son Beau, the MIC stars are looking forward to a quiet honeymoon. But they have not ruled out expanding their family in the future, according to Maeva. "I want us to have a happy and healthy life. I’m sure we will look to expand our family, but we’ll see what the future holds," she said.

