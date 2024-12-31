Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez will soon arrive at a pivotal point in their relationship, as they're set to say "I do" in front of their loved ones and officially tie the knot.

Jeff, 60, and Lauren, 55, have been teasing their pending nuptials for nearly a year now, and while there has been recent talk of a holiday wedding, they've effectively debunked those reports.

Read on to learn more about Jeff and Lauren's relationship, from the controversial way it started in 2018 to their blended family life now…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Jeff Bezos & fiancée Lauren Sánchez's blended family

The first days

Lauren and Jeff's initial romance got off to a rocky start. Both were already married at the time, Jeff to MacKenzie Scott and Lauren to Patrick Whitesell. They met through mutual friends, most notably Patrick, and ran in the same social circles for years.

However, in 2018, they began an extramarital affair which reportedly lasted for months, although reports conflict on whether the couples were already separated at the time. The affair became public soon after Jeff and MacKenzie filed for divorce in January 2019.

MORE: Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott's net worth revealed

© Getty Images Patrick and Lauren at a holiday party hosted by Jeff back in 2016

In February, Jeff wrote a blog post accusing the National Enquirer's publisher American Media, Inc. was trying to extort him over explicit photos with Lauren. In April of that year, she filed for divorce from Patrick as well.

Going public

By mid-July, the couple made their relationship official, making their first public appearance at Wimbledon 2019, seen cozying up to each other and giggling while attending the games.

© Getty Images The couple made their public debut at Wimbledon 2019

In January 2020, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at an Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai, even twinning in their floral outfits, with Jeff opting for a floral blazer and Lauren wearing a full-length red and black semi-sheer gown.

Weathering storms

Over the next year, the couple remained more low-key, owing to the 2020-21 Covid-19 mandated lockdowns. However, developments in their personal life continued.

MORE: Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez insists 'it's not over' in statement about life over 50

In February 2020, Lauren's brother Michael Sánchez filed a lawsuit against Jeff and a consultant of his for claiming to the press that he'd provided the explicit images of their conversations to the National Enquirer.

© Getty Images Jeff and Lauren's red carpet debut at an event organized by Amazon Prime Video in Mumbai in 2020

Michael claimed in his lawsuit that the allegations had served in "alienating him from his family and professional colleagues" and he was trying to help his sister instead.

MORE: Lauren Sanchez's towering sons Evan and Nikko appear in sun-soaked photo during family trip

Lauren, however, responded through a statement of her own that sided with Jeff, saying: ""He secretly provided my most personal information to the National Enquirer — a deep and unforgivable betrayal. My family is hurting over this new baseless and untrue lawsuit, and we truly hope my brother finds peace."

Continued support

Over the next two years, the couple remained steadfast, pivoting their work to philanthropy, most notably after Jeff stepped down as the CEO of Amazon in 2021. Lauren was named the Vice President of the Bezos Earth Fund as well.

© Getty Images Lauren hugs Jeff after he touches back down following his journey with Blue Origin NS-16

They made red carpet appearances several times together, becoming a blended family as well. Lauren is a mom-of-three, through her former partners Patrick and NFL star Tony Gonzalez. Jeff welcomed four children with his ex-wife MacKenzie.

MORE: Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez's three children surprise her with the sweetest present

Lauren was also on-hand to support her boyfriend when he launched in the Blue Origin NS-16 in July 2021, being present to hug him as soon as he returned after their 10 minute suborbital flight.

Engagement

© Getty Images Reports of the couple's engagement broke in May 2023

In May 2023, after nearly five years together, it was reported that Jeff had popped the question to Lauren, and the couple were engaged.

While they've never explicitly confirmed the news, they held an engagement party that September on Jeff's $500 million superyacht, hosting friends like Bill Gates and his girlfriend Paula Hurd.

MORE: Inside the superyachts owned by Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg & more

Pending marriage

© Getty Images They haven't yet revealed the date for their nuptials

The couple have fondly spoken about planning for their upcoming wedding, although days before Christmas, reports emerged that they were planning a secret holiday ceremony worth over $600 million in Aspen.

However, both quickly shot down the claims, with Jeff tweeting: "This whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening. The old adage 'don't believe everything you read' is even more true today than it ever has been."

© Instagram The couple are currently spending their holiday season with family and friends in Aspen

The couple did host a dinner party for some of their friends at the sushi restaurant Matsuhisa in Aspen, where the pre-wedding party was reported to take place, attended by the likes of Ivanka Trump and Kevin Costner.