Lauren Sanchez's real reaction to Jeff Bezos' $3.5 million engagement ring and low-key proposal revealed

Jeff Bezos didn't get down on bended knee to ask Lauren Sanchez to be his wife, but he did produce enough bling to make her "black out".

The couple are currently planning their nuptials and soaking up their engaged status for a little while longer.

But looking back at the moment the Amazon founder surprised her with her engagement ring, Lauren confessed she was more than bowled over.

WATCH: Jeff Bezos' humble beginnings and the garage he launched Amazon from

In a new interview with Vogue, Lauren detailed the day of Jeff's casual proposal back in May and explained what happened.

"When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit," she said. Lauren then revealed that rather than an over the top party or grand gesture, Jeff had simply hidden the ring underneath her pillow while they were vacationing on his $500 million superyacht.

A lot of thought went into his choice of ring though, as Lauren's gargantuan diamond appears to be between 15 and 20 carats.

"I'd estimate the value at a whopping 2 million dollars, if not more," Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told HELLO!.

© Getty Images Lauren confessed she hasn't had time to plan their wedding yet

"To find a natural diamond in that carat weight is exceptionally rare, and there's no doubt Jeff Bezos would handpick an extravagant diamond. It's likely that months of planning went into the design of the ring and the selection of the stone," he added.

Meanwhile, Maxwell Stone from Steven Stone has said it could be worth even more - up to $3.5 million.

© Getty Images Jeff proposed aboard his $500 million superyacht

"Considering Jeff is the world's third richest man, the diamond is likely to be a D colour - the most expensive and rarest diamond colour grade, D colour diamonds appear colourless both to the naked eye and under magnification.

"It's also likely to be VVS quality - despite having some inclusions, VVS quality diamonds are considered to have excellent clarity and are one step away from being internally flawless," he said.

© Paul Morigi She says they 'share' everything

It has been a whirlwind ever since Jeff's proposal. So much so, the couple haven't had a chance to plan their wedding yet. "We don't know yet," she responded when she was quizzed about where and when the nuptials will take place "We've only been engaged five months!

"We're still thinking about the wedding," adding: "What it's going to be. Is it going to be big?"

© Getty Lauren's ring is worth in the region of $2.5 to $3.5 million

One thing is for sure, there won't be any expense spared. Jeff has a net worth of $161.3 billion dollars which Lauren is marrying into.

"I think there are a lot of opportunities that come with that," she declared of how they chose to spend their money: "I take those opportunities very seriously. We always look at each other and go, 'We're the team.' So everything's shared."

