Zoe Kravitz's $550k 'gothic' engagement ring she'll give back to ex Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum reportedly split in October 2024, almost exactly one year after confirming their engagement.

Big Little Lies star Zoe had sparked rumors after she was spotted wearing an engagement ring in public in 2023. The ring has been notably absent recently, which was not only a subtle indication of their secret split – which People reported took place several weeks ago – but also could suggest that she had returned the ring to Channing.

Join us as we take a look at the "gothic and glam" rock, which has left engagement ring experts baffled over the price, with estimates ranging from $250k to $1.3 million.

Laura Taylor from Lorel Diamonds explained: "Channing’s choice of engagement ring couldn't be more fitting for Zoë, reflecting her style that combines gothic and glam with an undercurrent of old Hollywood.

"The engagement ring is a rare elongated cushion-cut diamond, weighing 7 carats, set in a simple gold band, giving Zoë’s old Hollywood style a modern edge."

She valued the ring at "upwards of £390,000 ($475,000), possibly reaching £450,000 ($550,000) depending on the quality of the diamond."

Meanwhile, others predict the ring is worth less or more. According to Mike Fried from The Diamond Pro, the value is a more modest $250k.

"Zoe's massive oval ring looks to be an impressive 8 carats," he said. "Her ring appears to be a bezel setting, with a metal rim encircling her huge diamond. The style provides security for such a large stone and gives it a modern look."

This did not align with the opinion of Laura Suitte, Gemmologist and Design Expert at Queensmith, who said Zoe has a "timeless 8-10 carat elongated cushion diamond" worth up to £1 million or $1.3 million.

"Based on its size and if it is a natural diamond, her ring could be estimated to be worth around £750K to £1 million. Natural diamonds this size are incredibly rare to come across!

"The ring also appears to be a button-back solitaire ring, with blackened gold around the centre diamond, and a yellow gold band. Again, this is very in-keeping with Zoe’s style and she has been seen to wear button-back jewellery before," she said.

Inside Channing and Zoe's relationship

© Getty Images The couple began dating after working on Blink Twice together

The pair's love story began in 2021 when Channing was cast in Zoe's directorial debut Blink Twice.

"I fell in love in creating this movie. I don't actually know my relationship with my partner outside of this film, so it's going to be very interesting when the movie is over," he told GQ.

Despite sparking romance rumors, they didn't confirm their relationship until leaving the Met Gala together in September 2021.

The Divergent star was spotted wearing her engagement ring at a Halloween party in October 2023, and earlier this year, Lenny Kravitz confirmed that his daughter was planning to get married in 2025.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2 with Zoe Ball in May 2024, Lenny spoke highly of his future son-in-law.

© John Phillips Lenny Kravitz confirmed Channing and Zoe were planning to get married in 2025

He said: "He's a really great guy, he was raised well, so he's got manners, he's charming, he's a soulful human being, and so he's become part of the family quite quickly. He fits and they're in love. He then confirmed, "We're going to have a wedding next year."

Zoe previously admitted that the pair bonded over their shared love of art.

"I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other," she told People.

"Creating is our love language. We really just enjoy that. I didn't have any fear going into making a movie with somebody who's the love of [my] life," Channing seconded.

