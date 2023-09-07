Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's sister-in-law channels Princess Beatrice with family engagement tribute

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice celebrated some exciting family news this week after the property developer's brother Alby got engaged to his partner Chelsea.

Taking to Instagram to announce the happy news, Edoardo shared a photo of the newly engaged couple, revealing his soon-to-be sister-in-law's special family tribute – much like Princess Beatrice.

In the selfie, Chelsea leaned back into her fiancé wearing a glamorous metallic knit top, finishing her look with large sunglasses and layered necklaces. Alongside two chokers was a longer gold chain with a round pendant on the end, which appeared to feature a cursive letter.

While it's not easy to make out, it appears to be either an uppercase C to represent her name or a lowercase A as a sweet nod to Alby.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Love Story

"So happy for my little bro Alby and Chelsea! Finding that special someone is truly the greatest blessing in life. Your engagement news fills my heart with so much happiness. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures!" Edoardo captioned the post. Many of his followers flocked to the comments section to comment on the loving brotherly tribute, writing: "So lucky to have the love from siblings! Congratulations to Alby and Chelsea!" and: Brothers love is one of the best things in world. You're lucky to have such blessing."

Chelsea wouldn't be the first member of the family to keep her loved ones at the forefront of her mind when choosing her accessories.

Princess Beatrice was spotted in January 2022 wearing a gold necklace with several initial pendants, including E for Edoardo, W for her stepson Wolfie, whom Edoardo shares with his ex Dara Huang, and S for her daughter Sienna, whom she welcomed in September 2021.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and even Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson have also paid tribute to their children with their jewellery.

When Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie got married in October 2018, the Duchess of York was spotted wearing a bright green ensemble, subtly accessorised with a diamond bracelet featuring her two daughters' names.

© Getty The Duchess of York wore a personalised bracelet to Princess Eugenie's 2018 wedding

Alby and Edo share the same mother, Nicola Williams-Ellis, who was previously married to Edoardo's father Alessandro ‘Alex’ Mapelli-Mozzi. However, Edoardo grew up with Nikki and his stepfather Christopher Shale, who was Alby's father and a Conservative politician who died of undiagnosed heart disease at Glastonbury in 2011.

Edoardo's mother-in-law Sarah was a close friend of Christopher and is godmother to Alby. "I’ve known [Edo] all my life. His brother is my godson," Fergie said at the British Film Institute Luminous Gala. "Alby is my godson and I’m so proud. I’ve known Edo since he was four, and he’s got a lovely mum, Nikki. It’s really, really good news. I’m really, really proud of them both."

Reacting to his engagement news, she told Daily Mail's Richard Eden: "I am so delighted and proud of my godson. His father would be skipping with joy and happiness. Alby and Chelsea are a superb couple. Chelsea is magical and I wish them all the happiness for their future."

