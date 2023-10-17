Victoria Beckham's never-before-seen thigh-high wedding heels revealed in new photos

Victoria Beckham's purple wedding dress is one of the most iconic celebrity bridal outfits of all time, but the fashion designer, 49, had only released a small handful of images of the gown – until now.

The latest photos – which were released during the Netflix docuseries, Beckham – have finally shared a look at her never-before-seen bridal heels. Former Spice Girls star Victoria proved her daring fashion sense on her big day in 1999 by ditching the tradition of wearing bridal white in favour of a bold Antonio Berardi figure-skimming dress with a strapless neckline, one strap made up of red and purple floral detailing and a thigh-high leg split.

© Netflix David and Victoria Beckham wore matching purple Antonio Berardi outfits

The sultry hemline perfectly highlighted her equally unconventional shoes, which were an eye-catching silver colour with wraparound straps that snaked up her legs.

She was pictured posing outside her grand wedding venue Luttrellstown Castle, which had large windows and an ivy-covered exterior. Her new husband David, 48, wore a matching purple suit with his floppy blond hair parted down the middle as he leaned Victoria back in a romantic dip.

© Netflix The Beckhams got married at Luttrellstown Castle

They were also spotted holding their four-month-old son Brooklyn, who coordinated with his famous parents in an aubergine-hued bib, trousers and a hat – so cute!

Former England footballer David, however, was not as impressed by their wedding outfits in retrospect, stating he didn't think they had aged well. "I'm trying to think back to when I decided to wear a purple suit, and I don't know when that happened," David said. "I think I just took Victoria's lead on it, but what were we thinking?"

© Instagram They had a Robin Hood-inspired wedding including apples and vines

Victoria looked back with more fondness, as she replied: "But it was fun. We weren't worried about what people were going to say. You just want to express yourself, that's just who we were."

One clip in the documentary also showed the newlyweds sitting at their top table sharing a private joke shortly after they changed out of their bridal white first outfits, which included a corset Vera Wang wedding dress for Victoria and a matching suit for David.

David's friend and fellow footballer Gary Neville's best man speech was caught on camera, and one cheeky comment left the couple chuckling awkwardly.

"We've got some distinguished guests present, ladies and gentlemen. David said the Spice Girls requested the Bayern Munich team be present today and he was puzzled at this request and asked why," Gary joked in the clip. "He said that the Spice Girls replied they would love to meet men that can stay on top for 90 minutes and still come second," he continued, much to the surprise of David and his wedding guests.

WATCH: David Beckham's best man Gary Neville gives very cheeky wedding speech

VB and David went on to host a second, intimate wedding at their home. "We have renewed our vows since then and it was a lot more private, there were about six people there in our house," he explained on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs in 2017, but he didn't clarify if those guests included their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

