Victoria Beckham shares verdict on Jessica Rabbit wedding dress – and ring bearer Brooklyn's matching outfit

Over two decades on from their wedding day, Victoria and David Beckham's fans are still talking about their matching outfits.

This has only intensified as the couple looked back at their relationship in their Netflix docuseries, Beckham. The former England footballer and the Spice Girls star-turned-fashion designer exchanged vows in July 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin in front of family and friends, including their four-month-old son Brooklyn.

The new parents began their wedding day in bridal white outfits, with VB rocking a Vera Wang corset gown while David stepped out in a suit with a satin cravat. But they quickly ditched tradition for their wedding reception, shocking fans with their memorable purple ensembles which tied in with their colourful theme inspired by Disney's Robin Hood.

Designed by Antonio Berardi, Victoria's second wedding dress was a one-shoulder design with large floral applique and a thigh-high leg split, which she said was her 'Jessica Rabbit' dress. David similarly wore a garish suit with suede Manolo shoes, while the documentary shared a very rare photo of their baby son at their wedding.

He had swapped his cute white shirt and cream shorts for a bib, a cowboy hat and sandals all in the same hue as his famous parents for another adorable family twinning moment.

While David has previously commented on his wedding outfit, the documentary saw Victoria share her verdict on their iconic attire.

"I'm trying to think back to when I decided to wear a purple suit, and I don't know when that happened," David said. "I think I just took Victoria's lead on it, but what were we thinking?"

Defending their choices, VB replied: "But it was fun. We weren't worried about what people were going to say. You just want to express yourself, that's just who we were," she said.

David admitted back in 2017 that he didn't mind Victoria's outfit, but looking back, he regrets what he wore.

"That was pretty bold. Victoria's was pretty nice. Mine, I'm like what was I thinking?" he said on the BBC's Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. "I look like the guys out of Dumb & Dumber when they went to that party and wore those ridiculous outfits. I even had a top hat in purple. Unbelievable. What was I thinking?"

They said 'I do' in a small chapel before celebrating their evening reception in the 15th-century castle. Tying in with the Disney theme, Victoria held a rustic bouquet made up of wild vines, twigs and apples while her young bridesmaids – her 13-month-old niece Liberty and David’s 16-month-old niece Georgina – were dressed as woodland fairies.

