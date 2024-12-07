T.J. Holmes sparks wedding rumors as he enjoys rare daddy-daughter date

T.J. Holmes may have enjoyed a rare daddy-daughter date with his "baby Sabine" on Friday December 6 – but he also sparked wedding rumors as he was pictured with a brass band on his ring finger.

"Yes, she is still and will forever be … my #BabySabine. (Leather, long legs, and bedazzled boots be damned!)," he captioned a carousel of snaps from his evening out with his teen daughter at the Capital FM Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Sabine and T.J. Holmes attend KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2024

But in one picture, T.J. was clearly wearing a heavy metal band on his left ring finger; in all the other pictures he kept his hands tucked in his pickets.

"Wait did you get married?" asked one fan, as another joked: "Me running to Amy’s page to see if she too has a ring. BRB."

TJ Holmes wears a ring as he poses with his daughter Sabine

T.J. has been dating Amy Robach since fall 2022, however, it appears that the ring is actually an Oura ring, which "provides round-the-clock insights into sleep, fitness, and stress for wellness".

© Getty Images TJ and Amy Robach attended the 2023 KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

Amy and T.J. have previously spoken of their hopes to get married, with the former GMA3 anchors – whose relationship was made public in November 2022 – confirmed that marriage is "on the table" as they discussed their future together while answering questions from listeners about their romance.

"It's under consideration," Amy said of marriage. "We did not enter this relationship for fun or for, 'Let's see what happens.' We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together.

"So, whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know, I don't know, button on it."

© Amy Robach Amy and TJ met on the set of GMA3

However, with four failed marriages between them, Amy admitted neither she nor T.J. are in a rush to exchange vows.

"We both have two marriages under our belts and so it's not something we're racing to or rushing towards," she explained.

"But there is something, I get it, it's this thing that I can't even explain why there's this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I can say that. It's on the table. It's on the table."

T.J. added: "I want to marry you, in part, because you're 50 and I'm 46. And I'm very sick of introducing a 50-year-old woman as my girlfriend. That just sounds stupid."

© Instagram Amy and T.J were forced to go public when pictures emerged of them together

News of Amy and T.J.'s relationship came as a shock when it went public on November 30, 2022, with many believing the couple were caught having an affair.

They have insisted that they were not cheating, and that their marriages were already over.

"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn't the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings," he explained.