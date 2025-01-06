Jennifer Aniston makes bold statement: 'Not true'

Jennifer Aniston is setting the record straight on one of the biggest fitness myths out there. The Friends star, 55, is challenging the long-held belief that exercise has to be grueling to be effective, proving that health and wellness don’t have to come at the cost of pain.

"No pain, no gain. That’s not true at all," Jennifer revealed to People. "You can actually have gain with no pain."

For years, the actress subscribed to the idea that pushing her body to the extreme was the only way to stay fit. "I always had the message in my brain," she admitted.

"You gotta do 45 minutes of cardio, then floor work and then weights." Like many, she followed the mantra that the harder you push, the better the results.

But as she’s evolved in her approach to wellness, she’s discovered that this mindset isn’t just unnecessary—it can be damaging.

Through her ongoing partnership with Pvolve, a low-impact fitness program, Jennifer has completely transformed the way she thinks about exercise.

"You can actually enjoy your workout, not break your body, and have an incredible transformation," she shared. "In all the workouts I’ve tried over the years, this one has transformed my body more than any of the others."

Looking back, she now wishes she had taken a gentler approach sooner. "Boy, you didn’t have to hurt your body so much back then. You didn’t need to beat yourself up," she reflected.

Jennifer has always been an advocate for health and wellness, but she’s also known for her refreshingly realistic approach. Unlike many who kick off the new year with ambitious fitness resolutions, she has never been one to set strict New Year’s goals—especially ones related to health.

"I’m not a good person to ask about that. I don’t make resolutions," she admitted. "I really don’t. I don’t want to let myself down. I don’t want to fail at that."

Her interview comes after the star previously admitted to having had a "salmon sperm facial" in an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

"I did," she replied candidly when Jimmy asked if the bizarre treatment rumor was true. With a twinkle in her eye, she added, “I just took the woman’s word that that’s what it was. And I was like, ‘Sure.’”

Jimmy looked bewildered as he stammered, "Yeah, well, I mean - if it’s not that - is that supposed to be... I mean, I don’t know."

But Jennifer wasn’t done. Trying to clarify, she explained, “I don’t know, it’s supposed to be little, tiny, like the micro-needling that they do.” Then, adding a touch of humor, she revealed, “And then it was to push in the salmon sperm. Don’t I have beautiful salmon skin?" she joked, smiling mischievously.