Prince William and Princess Kate's masterclass in portraying 'united front' amid family rift

The 80th anniversary of VE Day on 5 May was as smooth running as you'd expect, despite the fact that the Prince and Princess of Wales have three children aged 11, 10, and seven.

Prince William was spotted chatting to veterans before taking his seat at the parade alongside his youngest son, Prince Louis, while Princess Kate was spotted smiling and sharing whispers with Prince George and Princess Charlotte on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast.

The outing was the latest example of the Wales family's masterclass in portraying a "united front", according to a body language expert, which is especially poignant given that it took place just days after Prince Harry's latest BBC interview where he addressed his ongoing row with the royal family over his "security" arrangements.

Darren Stanton analysed the family interactions and revealed Kate and William looked "confident" taking the "limelight."

A body language expert analysed the Wales family's "united front"

“Kate and William looked stronger than ever on VE Day. They put on a united front, and it’s clear they’re working together as a team and wanting to keep their heads held high right now," he said on behalf of Slingo.

"We didn’t see any signs of nervousness; their eye contact with one another was strong and engaged, and their postures were upright throughout. They looked confident and took everything in their stride together.

The Princess of Wales looked confident in the limelight, according to Darren Stanton

“In many ways, Kate and William are emerging as the ultimate dream team in the family. It was great to see them take the lead and be in the limelight, setting a great example for the nation."

Turning his attention to the couple, who recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, Darren added: "When working alongside each other, they never fail to connect on the same page emotionally. They’re always in sync with one another’s emotions, as we saw Kate actively checking in with William briefly to see if he was ok."

Kate's symbolic clothing

Kate may have worn burgundy to show "openness and connection"

The body language expert also noted the subtle message Princess Kate sent with her outfit, which included an Emilia Wickstead coat dress featuring a belted waist and a pleated skirt, alongside a matching Sean Barrett hat adorned with a bow and tan Ralph Lauren heels.

"Kate is a fantastic communicator subconsciously with her family as well as the nation," he began, noting that she may have deliberately chosen burgundy as it is the "colour of openness and connection."

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis wore co-ordinating blue outfits

She accessorised with ruby drop earrings and a gold Air Force wings brooch, which is thought to be a tribute to her late grandfather and World War Two fighter pilot, Peter Middleton. He died in 2010, shortly before the Prince and Princess announced their engagement.

Meanwhile, Kate's children George, Charlotte and Louis all wore co-ordinating blue outfits, which HELLO!'s Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey explained "creates a sense of family unity and solidarity."