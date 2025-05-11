Stacey Solomon just tweaked leg-split wedding dress into sheer corset playsuit for 'special day'

When Stacey Solomon first married Joe Swash in July 2022, her fans fell in love with her magnificent dress – fortunately, she's decided to bring it out again for an incredibly special day.

At the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday, the Sort Your Life Out star was nominated for two awards, and decided to bring back her wedding dress for the occasion.

The former X Factor contestant looked absolutely stunning in the translucent dress, which also featured a waist-high leg-split. Stacey paired it with a breathtaking pair of sparkling heels, for another touch of glamour.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Stacey Solomon's reworked wedding dress was magnificent

Taking to Instagram, the former Loose Women panelist shared photos of the outfit ahead of the event alongside Joe, penning in the caption: "Off to the BAFTAs. I'm so excited & so grateful to have been nominated for TWO this year. What the heck is life," thanking BAFTA, the team behind Sort Your Life Out, and the BBC.

About her outfit, she wrote: "I decided to have my wedding dress re-worked for today because wearing it once feels like a travesty to me. I wanted to get her out of the box & take her out on another special day."

© Instagram Stacey Solomon reworked her wedding dress for the BAFTA TV Awards

Stacey added: "Thank you @fayesawyerstylist & Issy for transforming my wedding dress into something so special & beautiful. I love you girls. Thank you Penny for making me feel beautiful as always."

© Instagram Stacey Solomon is nominated for two awards for Sort Your Life Out

The I'm A Celebrity winner was inundated with support by fans in the comment section, with one writing: "You look absolutely amazing, your dress is just [fire emoji]," and another adding: "Stunning!! Good luck and bring back the trophies."

Stacey and Joe's wedding

The beloved pair of TV personalities exchanged their vows nearly three years ago in a lavish ceremony for their family friends. Stacey and Joe hosted the event in their very own garden at Pickle Cottage, which was set up especially for the occasion.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon also shared a picture of how her wedding dress looked originally

In the outdoor wooden gazebo, which has a thatched roof, there were three rows of wooden tables and white chairs, while the dining tables had gorgeous white flower garlands and green foliage. Along the exposed beams, the couple also hung fairy lights to complement the atmosphere.