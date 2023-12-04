Vanessa Hudgens is glowing in first look at custom bridal gown for Tulum wedding to Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is officially a married woman! The High School Musical alum has tied the knot with her now-hubby Cole Tucker almost a year after announcing their engagement.

The "Say OK" singer, 34, and the former Pittsburgh Pirates player, 27, made Tulum, Mexico their destination of choice for their tropical wedding.

While the newlyweds themselves have yet to share photos from their nuptials, fans have gotten some glimpses in photos from onlookers and beyond, most notably the beautiful dress the stunning bride wore for her welcome party.

WATCH: Best Celebrity Wedding Dresses of Years Past

Fans have yet gotten to see what Vanessa opted to wear to officially walk down the aisle, but if her welcome party outfit says anything, it will surely be fabulous.

To kick off the wedding festivities with her guests, the former Disney Channel star looked radiant in a flowy, white chiffon dress, which was made to order for her by Galia Lahav and perfect for a tropical beach wedding.

Named the "Dean" gown, the stunning bridal dress features an A-line skirt with a fitted, bra-styled cut-out corset with a romantic sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder ribbons wrapped around the arms.

© Instagram Vanessa looked radiant in a photo shared by manager Evan Hainey

Vanessa is seen wearing the dress in a photo shared by Untitled Entertainment partner Evan L. Hainey that quickly went viral across social media. In it, she is standing barefoot on the beach, with a glowing tan, sleek bun on her hair, and a wide smile on her face.

MORE: Vanessa Hudgens looks better than ever in tiny bikini as she frolics in the sea

MORE: Vanessa Hudgens goes for modern day Audrey Hepburn at the Oscars

After her fans got the first glimpse of the festivities, they were quick to comment on their excitement to see Vanessa enjoy her special weekend. One fan wrote: "They look so good together," of the happy couple, as others followed suit with: "Congratulations to them!" and: "Awesome couple," as well as: "They are such a cute couple. I hope they have a wonderful life together," plus another fan also wrote: "May they both live a happy life!"

© Instagram The actress, pictured above with bestie Sarah Hyland, had her bachelorette party in October

Vanessa and Cole first sparked romance rumors in late 2020, after meeting on a Zoom meditation group call.

MORE: Vanessa Hudgens' red carpet lace bra look is a moment

She later opened up about their meeting during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she revealed to host Drew Barrymore that she was the one to make the first move.

© Getty The couple have been together for three years

At the time, she recalled thinking: "I get on the Zoom, and I'm like, 'Who is that?'" before sharing that she found him on Instagram and decided to introduce herself.

She added: "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.