Newlywed Stacey Solomon shares first look inside fairytale wedding to Joe Swash

Following their private wedding at home, Stacey Solomon has given fans the first look inside the celebrations which took place on Sunday.

The Loose Women star, who exchanged vows with Joe Swash in their sprawling garden at Pickle Cottage, released a candid video showing the incredible dining table set up for her family and friends.

The outdoor wooden gazebo, complete with a thatched roof, had three rows of wooden tables and white chairs laid out. The dining tables were decorated with beautiful white flower garlands and green foliage while fairy lights were hung in the exposed beams.

"The calm before our forever," the new bride simply captioned the clip, which was played alongside an acoustic version of Can't Help Falling in Love.

Friends and fans immediately rushed to post comments, including Mrs Hinch who remarked: "Goosebumps all over again, love you all so much [heart emoji] xxx." Denise Welch added: "So beautiful Stacey. Congratulations to you and Joe [heart emojis]."

Stacey and Joe opted for white flowers and green foliage for their theme

"Absolutely perfect! Congratulations, sending you & Joe so much love," stated one fan, while another said: "This is simply beautiful!! Congratulations to you both @staceysolomon @realjoeswashy."

Stacey, 32, and Joe, 40, married in a romantic ceremony at their family home, Pickle Cottage, which is reported to be worth £1.2million. The MailOnline confirmed the couple had a traditional Jewish ceremony in a marquee in their back garden on Sunday, before enjoying a performance by TOWIE star James Argent's The Arg Band.

The couple exchanged vows at their home, Pickle Cottage

This marked the couple's first wedding after Stacey revealed at the weekend that they planned to have a private blessing at their house before legally marrying at a later date.

They exchanged vows in front of Stacey's sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, Joe's son Harry, 15, and their two young children Rex, three, and Rose, nine months. The couple began dating in 2015 and had planned to tie the knot in July 2021, seven months after Joe popped the question on Christmas Eve.