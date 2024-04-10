Gisele Bündchen is angelic in the most sensational leg-lengthening bridal suit

Gisele Bündchen looked like a bridal beauty in a pantsuit when she arrived at the Watches and Wonders Geneva luxury watch fair on Tuesday.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel, 43, was spotted in the most sensational fitted cropped blazer with double-breasted covered buttons and boxy shoulders. She scrunched the sleeves towards the elbow for an effortlessly cool feel.

© Getty Gisele Bundchen joins IWC Schaffhausen at the Watches and Wonders event

The Devil Wears Prada star teamed the blazer with a pair of wide-leg matching pants that skimmed the floor, revealing a glimpse of her gold strappy heels.

© Getty Gisele's white suit featured a cropped jacket and wide-leg pants

The suit, which would be perfect for a modern bridal look, or a hen party weekend, was complemented by Gisele's hair and makeup look. The model wore her sandy locks in loose beachy waves and stunned with a bronzed complexion, fluttery eyelashes, and a 'your-lips-but-better' lip colour.

© Getty Gisele could have been a modern bride

She completed her look with a pair of gold chunky hoop earrings and popped on a watch with a sky-blue strap.

The Taxi star has been known to rock an all-white look fit for a bride. Take a look at her most accomplished wedding day-worthy fits.

© Getty A one-shouldered moment Gisele was a vision in 2019 when she stepped onto the red carpet for the Hollywood For Science Gala wearing this incredible bright white one-shouldered number with a striking cape detail and statement earrings.



© Getty A honeymoon-worthy moment Who said wearing white had to end on your wedding day? Take inspiration on your honeymoon from Gisele's all-white linen pants and top ensemble that she wore for a relaxed walk in Florida.



© Getty A white jean moment You could similarly add a pair of white jeans to your honeymoon wardrobe, just like the skinny pair Gisele rocked with tan accessories to the Beach Polo World Cup last year.



© Getty Ultra glam The 2023 Met Gala saw Gisele stepping out in this jaw-dropping sheer sequinned panel dress which was teamed with an unmissable white feathered shawl.



© Getty A boho bride Boho brides can take inspiration from Gisele when she attended the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater in 2005 wearing this strapless floaty look and looking bronzed and beautiful.



