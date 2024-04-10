Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Gisele Bündchen looks like an angel in leg-lengthening bridal look
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Gisele Bündchen is angelic in the most sensational leg-lengthening bridal suit

The former Victoria's Secret Angel paired her white suit with the beachiest curls

2 minutes ago
Gisele Bundchen waves in feathers
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Share this:

Gisele Bündchen looked like a bridal beauty in a pantsuit when she arrived at the Watches and Wonders Geneva luxury watch fair on Tuesday. 

The former Victoria's Secret Angel, 43, was spotted in the most sensational fitted cropped blazer with double-breasted covered buttons and boxy shoulders. She scrunched the sleeves towards the elbow for an effortlessly cool feel. 

Gisele Bundchen smiling in suit© Getty
Gisele Bundchen joins IWC Schaffhausen at the Watches and Wonders event

The Devil Wears Prada star teamed the blazer with a pair of wide-leg matching pants that skimmed the floor, revealing a glimpse of her gold strappy heels.

Gisele in white suit with WC Schaffhausen CEO Chris Grainger-Herr © Getty
Gisele's white suit featured a cropped jacket and wide-leg pants

The suit, which would be perfect for a modern bridal look, or a hen party weekend, was complemented by Gisele's hair and makeup look. The model wore her sandy locks in loose beachy waves and stunned with a bronzed complexion, fluttery eyelashes, and a 'your-lips-but-better' lip colour. 

Gisele sitting down in white suit© Getty
Gisele could have been a modern bride

She completed her look with a pair of gold chunky hoop earrings and popped on a watch with a sky-blue strap.

The Taxi star has been known to rock an all-white look fit for a bride. Take a look at her most accomplished wedding day-worthy fits.

Gisele Bundchen in white caped dress© Getty

A one-shouldered moment

Gisele was a vision in 2019 when she stepped onto the red carpet for the Hollywood For Science Gala wearing this incredible bright white one-shouldered number with a striking cape detail and statement earrings.

A honeymoon-worthy moment© Getty

A honeymoon-worthy moment

Who said wearing white had to end on your wedding day? Take inspiration on your honeymoon from Gisele's all-white linen pants and top ensemble that she wore for a relaxed walk in Florida.

Gisele Bundchen on beach in white jeans© Getty

A white jean moment

You could similarly add a pair of white jeans to your honeymoon wardrobe, just like the skinny pair Gisele rocked with tan accessories to the Beach Polo World Cup last year.

Gisele Bundchen in white dress and feathers© Getty

Ultra glam

The 2023 Met Gala saw Gisele stepping out in this jaw-dropping sheer sequinned panel dress which was teamed with an unmissable white feathered shawl.  

Gisele Bundchen on red carpet in boho white dress© Getty

A boho bride

Boho brides can take inspiration from Gisele when she attended the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater in 2005 wearing this strapless floaty look and looking bronzed and beautiful.  

DISCOVER: Gisele Bundchen's lookalike daughter Vivian, 11, almost towers over 5ft 11 mom in new photos 

Gisele Bundchen in white bandage dress© Getty

The bandage dress

Gisele epitomised noughties bridal shower glam in this nostalgic bandage dress that she wore to the launch of Vogue's Eyewear Play Everyday Campaign at the Atzaro Hotel in Ibiza in 2008.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more