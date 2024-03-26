Bronzed Victoria Beckham could be a noughties bride in corseted mini dress

Victoria Beckham is a modern-day fashion icon, even in recent months, on crutches. But long before the fashion designer's recent all-black ensembles at Paris Fashion Week, Victoria was wowing at after Fashion Week parties in the noughties with a whole different look.
The former Spice Girl, 49, was seen in 2007 at Marc Jacobs' Olympus New York Fashion Week after-party looking unrecognisable in a stark white mini dress, resembling a rebellious noughties bride.
Victoria's white mini dress featured a strapless textured corset top with a frothy mini skirt with ruched details. The ultra-bronzed fashion designer styled her bold white dress with a pair of gold peep-toe heels with a stiletto heel, revealing her classically 2000s French pedicure.
A far cry from the Rapunzel-esque brunette locks that David Beckham's wife wears today, Victoria wore her streaky cool-toned hair in a graduated bob that framed her face.
Her makeup was also bronzey in tone with a brown eyeshadow smudged around her eye and rounded off with an ultra-nude glossy lip.
The star wore another white mini dress in 2007, again showing off her ultra-short hair which has been cropped even shorter and dyed platinum blonde.
Victoria was spotted in New York's Midtown wearing the ice-white dress with utility pocket detailing which was styled with oversized sunglasses, a white handbag that looked as if it had come from Paris Hilton's chihuahua-carrying collection, and skyscraper heels.
2007 was a year of style for the mother-of-four which had her looking straight from a rom-com. Take a look at some of the most nostalgic looks…
