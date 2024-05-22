Kourtney Kardashian shares unseen photos from wedding to Travis Barker on 2nd anniversary — see here

It was two years ago that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in front of friends and family in an extravagant ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

The couple first had an unofficial wedding in Las Vegas on April 3 that year, immediately after the Grammy Awards, following that up with their official marriage on May 15 in Santa Barbara, and the big shebang in Italy.

The star of The Kardashians, 45, and the Blink-182 musician, 48, have had several memorable moments since they got hitched, including welcoming their son Rocky 13 Barker last November.

But it all began with their magical private ceremony, which Kourtney has shared new glimpses into on social media with a tribute post to mark their second wedding anniversary.

Their ceremony was ornate and certainly expensive, including a lot of religious symbolism in portraits of the Virgin Mary with a baby Jesus, gold candlesticks, and crucifixes, plus a show-stopping train on her wedding veil with the Virgin Mary embroidered on.

Kourtney's pictures came with the caption: "2 years ago I married the husband of my dreams, forever with you," and received gushing responses from fans like: "Always in love with this wedding," and: "You are truly stunning! Gorgeous wedding vibes."

They tied the knot in Villa Olivetta on Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's estate which is set on a hilltop and features stunning views of the Mediterranean, with Kourtney wearing a dress of sentimental value.

She wore a one-of-a-kind Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress, inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie, with a grand sweeping veil that enveloped the aisle behind her.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis' wedding in Portofino, Italy

"Designing my dresses with Domenico and Stefano has been a dream come true in every way," she told Vogue. Flowers were hand embroidered into the headpiece and the image of the Virgin Mary also included around it the words "family, loyalty, respect," inspired by one of Travis' tattoos on his head.

Kourtney styled her hair into a bun to accommodate for the delicate veil, and topped off her look with tulle gloves and lace white pumps, also spotted in one of the photos she shared leaning on a piano in her pumps while embracing her husband.

© Instagram The couple married twice before holding their ceremony in Italy, an unofficial one in Vegas and an official ceremony in Santa Barbara

In the two years since tying the knot, the couple has not been shy about showing their love for one another, whether it's in their PDA-filled red carpet appearances, or gushing social media tributes.

Most recently, Travis showered praise on his wife for a Mother's Day tribute. Kourtney shares children Penelope, Mason, and Reign with ex-partner Scott Disick, and is a stepmom to Travis' children Landon and Alabama Barker, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler (Travis is also a dad to step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya).

© Instagram The couple welcomed their son Rocky 13 Barker in November 2023

"Happy Mother's Day to my best friend and partner," he wrote alongside photos of her and baby Rocky. "Our children are so lucky to have you. Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife."