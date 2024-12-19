Inside Hugh Jackman's incredible $12million beach penthouse in Australia

Hugh Jackman is living his best life back home in Australia, taking full advantage of Bondi Beach's sun, surf, and laid-back charm during Sydney’s stunning summer.

The Hollywood superstar, 55, was spotted this week enjoying the rolling waves, looking every inch the honorary local as he embraced a quiet moment by the iconic shore.

The Wolverine actor, who has always had a special place in his heart for Australia, owns a breathtaking $12 million penthouse in North Bondi, just moments from the world-famous beach.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Hugh Jackman, 55, reveals incredible physique after training

While Hugh has kept a low profile in recent days, the luxury apartment has served as his serene sanctuary whenever he returns to Sydney between busy filming schedules.

Hugh’s seaside escape, which he purchased in 2015 for $5.9 million, has reportedly doubled in value over the past decade thanks to Bondi’s soaring property market.

© realestate.com.au Hugh's lavish penthouse has incredible views

It’s no surprise given its enviable location, sweeping ocean views, and exquisite design. Nestled atop Ben Buckler Point in an exclusive block of just six residences, the penthouse is the very definition of beachside luxury.

Designed by esteemed architecture and interiors firm SJB, the sprawling three-bedroom apartment boasts over 210 square meters of living space that effortlessly blends contemporary style with relaxed coastal charm.

© realestate.com.au Hugh's penthouse is worth $12million

Featuring panoramic views of the glistening Pacific Ocean and Bondi’s golden sands, the home is a true urban oasis.

Hugh’s penthouse is finished to perfection, with high ceilings and an open-plan layout that’s ideal for entertaining. The star of the show is the expansive living and dining area, bathed in natural light and designed to maximise those breathtaking views.

© realestate.com.au The lavish kitchen is stunning

A cutting-edge kitchen equipped with state-of-the-art induction appliances is complemented by brushed oak wide-gauge timber floors, adding a touch of understated elegance to the space.

The master suite is equally as impressive, featuring its own ensuite, spacious built-in wardrobes, and Juliet balconies that open up to the refreshing coastal breeze. Sleek Minerva limestone bathrooms, ducted air conditioning, direct lift access, and secure double parking complete the luxurious offering.

© Realestate.com.au The living room boasts incredible views

Hugh’s Bondi retreat also boasts an enviable rental price tag, reportedly listed for $2,400 a night during the peak summer season.

For those dreaming of a beachside escape, it’s the perfect blend of style, privacy, and proximity to one of the world’s most famous stretches of coastline.

Since his split from Deborra-Lee Furness last September, after 27 years of marriage, Hugh has spent more time Down Under, enjoying a slower pace of life in the place he has long called home.

© GC Images Hugh Jackman swims at Bondi Beach

While the separation shocked fans, the pair released a heartfelt joint statement confirming their enduring respect for one another.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they shared. "Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness."