Princess Rajwa's 'life-changing' marriage away from spotlight

Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan have already been married for two years, and the time has completely flown by.

When the couple married on 1 June 2023, a number of European royals joined them at the ceremony, including Prince William, Princess Kate, Queen Mary of Denmark, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, and Princess Beatrice.

In the time since, the Jordanian royals have entered a new phase of their royal life, parenthood, having welcomed their first child, Princess Iman, on 3 August 2024.

Before Princess Rajwa gave birth, her husband spoke to Al Arabiya about what was to come for them, saying in Arabic,: "Now we are very excited about the new phase," adding that "everything will change" when they have children.

Crown Prince Hussein admitted that he did not quite "know what to expect" in terms of what fatherhood would bring, but that he and his architect wife were "excited and the family [was] excited, too".

© Instagram Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein welcomed baby Iman last summer

He also joked that his mother Queen Rania had "already started shopping for baby stuff" long before her granddaughter was even born.

Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein have one daughter

The Jordanian royal pair welcomed their first child in August last year, and an official statement shared by the Royal Hashemite Court revealed the baby's name.

In Arabic, it read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein were blessed, on 3 August 2024, with a baby girl they named Iman.

"The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations and best wishes to Their Royal Highnesses and to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this happy occasion."

The statement concluded: "Their Royal Highnesses are immensely overjoyed and thankful on welcoming their firstborn, and call on well-wishers to consider donating to Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans in lieu of sending gifts or flowers."

Little Princess Iman's first official engagement

Only seven months old at the time, Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein's daughter embarked on her first official royal engagement in April.

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Iman gazed at the camera in her mother Princess Rajwa's arms

While her parents met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, the adorable tot was pictured gazing directly into the camera in her mother's arms.

Baby Iman looked so cute in her little cream dress, with a tulle skirt, and a pair of pink leather shoes from Tod's.

© Royal Hashemite Court Princess Iman sat contently on her mother's lap during the meeting

Indeed, as their daughter has already started to participate in her royal duties with her parents, it's clear that both the marriage and work of Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein has seen a major shift with the addition of their child.