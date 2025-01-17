I challenged myself to live plastic-free for a week (spoiler - it's impossible)

Let's face it, plastic pollution is far from glamorous. According to Surfers Against Sewage, 8 million pieces of plastic pollution make their way into the ocean every day, killing 100,000 marine mammals and turtles and 1 million sea birds every year.

While recycling initiatives have amped up massively in recent years, plastic is still everywhere; wrapping our groceries, holding our toiletries and taking over our homeware.

Keen to see just how challenging it was to cut it out of my life completely, I decided to take on a week of living totally plastic-free.

I gave myself just two rules; no purchases of single-use plastic, and don't use anything plastic you already own unless you absolutely have to. This allowed me to do basic things like still tap my Oyster card to get to work, and wear nylon blend clothing I already had in my wardrobe.

From the good, the bad, and the polyester, here is everything I learned after going plastic-free for a week.

The amount of plastics in our food shop shocked me It's no secret that buying organic food is not only better for us, but it's also better for the environment. It supports local farmers, promotes better soil health, and dramatically cuts back on fossil-fuel emissions from fertiliser production. But with the vibrant loose vegetables lining rainbow shelves and colour-coordinated fruits at the greengrocers also comes a major downside - cost. © Georgia Brown I found that buying organic fruit and vegetables were largely out of my price range Organic food is, on average, 75% more expensive, making plastic-wrapped vegetables from the supermarket the only option for most people. It's not just fresh produce, but most cupboard items are also packaged in plastic that can't be recycled. Pasta, rice, noodles, biscuits, granola, oils and more were on my no-go list. I was starting to wonder if cereal was my only safe plastic-free bet until I realised my Honey Nut cornflakes were also hiding in a plastic bag behind the cardboard box.

© Georgia Brown I cleared my frfidge of plastic-wrapped produce and opted for an organic delivery from Abel & Cole To take the financial sting out of buying loose, organic, plastic-free produce from my local farm shop, I opted for an Abel & Cole delivery. Their small delivery box worked out at £17.50, including six portions of seasonal, organic veg and two portions of organic fruit - just enough for about four days worth of meals.

© Abel & Cole Abel & Cole's Club Zero products can be returned and refilled Along with my fruit and veg, I received a stash of products from their Club Zero range. Aimed to deliver all your pantry staples to your door, these products do come in plastic tubs, but you're encouraged to leave them out for your delivery driver once empty, who then takes them back to Abel & Cole to be refilled again.

© Georgia Brown I loved making recipes with fresh vegetables I haven't cooked with before Once I'd got into the groove of cooking without my everyday essentials, it was easy to appreciate the flavour and quality of my organic fruit and vegetables. Abel & Cole deliver seasonally, so I was forced to cook with ingredients I'd never usually purchase. Buttery cavolo nero mash, roasted beetroot soup and honeyed parsnips were some of the dishes on the menu during my plastic-free week.

Lunchtime meal deals were a no-go I wish I was more organised with meal prepping at home, but more often than not, lunchtime in the office calls for a speedy grab-n-go meal deal from a supermarket. It wasn't until taking on the challenge that I realised how unavoidable plastics are in our takeaway meals. © Georgia Brown On-the-go lunches were almost impossible, so I resorted to bringing in lunches from home Sandwiches with plastic films, plastic bottles of water and plastic tubs of pasta seemed like my only option, which felt quite daunting. Trying my best to steer clear of any plastics, I picked up a Cano Water (packaged in recyclable aluminium), two bananas, and a tomato focaccia from the bakery packaged in a brown paper bag.

My beauty routine was almost impossible I thought I had a pretty eco-conscious beauty routine; I've been using reusable makeup pads and coconut oil as my cleansing balm for a decade, I switched to Nope's shampoo and conditioner bar years ago, and I recently invested in a SURI Sunset Bloom toothbrush. © Instagram My SURI toothbrush is one of my favourite aspects of my self-care routine

It's not until you take a closer look at your beauty cabinet that you realise almost everything is packaged in plastic - and I really do mean everything. During my plastic-free week, I wasn't able to use half of the normal skincare products I've made part of my daily routine, with my moisturiser, toner and eye cream all coming in plastic tubes. © Getty Almost everything in my makeup bag was packaged in plastic When it came to makeup, I was shocked to find that every single item in my makeup bag had some form of plastic in the packaging. Be it the lid of my concealer, the pump of my foundation, my blush palette or my mascara tube, everything came in a plastic not-so-fantastic case. I wasn't prepared to resort to crushing berries for my blush and using burnt matchsticks for eyeliner, so my only choice was to go makeup-free for the week.

We wear more plastic than we realise © Georgia Brown The amount of plastic in our clothes is more than you think Nearly 70% of all textiles contain some form of plastic, with acrylic, polyester and nylon being the most common. I can honestly say I would have had to travel to work in my 100% cotton waffle robe by day three if I stayed loyal to only wearing clothing with natural fibres. Note to self - pay more attention to the fabric makeup of the clothes you buy.

My final thoughts The scary truth is that plastic isn't going anywhere soon, or ever, for that matter. It takes up to 500 years for plastic to disintegrate in a landfill, and even then it never fully disappears. © Getty Living a plastic-free lifestyle isn't possible, but you can make a major impact with just a few changes With this in mind, I soon realised that striving for perfection was almost impossible when trying to cut plastics out of my life completely, but I was able to reduce my usage significantly. I firmly believe that it's better to have thousands of people practising sustainability imperfectly than it is to have one person doing it perfectly, a sentiment echoed by Josh White, CEO of Cano Water. "Every small change adds up, and together, we can make plastic a thing of the past," he confirms.