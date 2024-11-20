Jonathan Bailey’s 10 best fashion moments

Jonathan Bailey turned heads at the Wicked premiere at the Royal Festival Hall wearing a Ralph Lauren suit. If you look closely, it has emerald green buttons - an ode to the Emerald City: the devil really is in the details and the minor touches make a big impact.

The British actor is bound to be on your radar since his compelling role in Bridgerton, and his newest role in Wicked has put him firmly on our fashion radar after serving up sleek, polished looks across the press tour. Styled by Emma Jade Morrison, his looks were chic and consistent throughout the tour.

Since 2019, Jonathan has been awarded a Laurence Olivier Award, Critic’s Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor and a Satellite Award for Actor in a Supporting Role. With three so far and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination, we predict more on the horizon as his career progresses.

© Lia Toby Jonathan attends the "Wicked: Part One" European Premiere at The Royal Festival Hall

We love Jonathan's monochrome Ralph Lauren look with the subtle pops of emerald green. The attention to detail is second to none and a fitting ensemble for the premiere.

We take a look back at some of his best looks to date.

1/ 10 © Gilbert Flores Wicked LA Premiere, 2024 For the Los Angeles premiere of Wicked, Jonathan wore a custom Versace look. With crisp white trousers, his shirt was made from the brand's iconic signature silver chain mail. Paired with bright red slippers and a poppy, it nods to Dorothy while honouring Remembrance Sunday as the premiere was the weekend before.

2/ 10 © Kevin Mazur/MG24 MET Gala Ball, 2024 Attending the MET Gala 2024, Jonathan took to the carpet wearing a custom Loewe suit. His white blazer with black lapels was paired with black trousers for a chic, classic look. As the theme was ‘The Garden of Time’, his look was finished off with a large floral embellishment in place of a tie.



3/ 10 © Kevin Mazur Golden Globes, 2024 For the 2024 Golden Globes, Jonathan wore custom Givenchy. The clean all-white suit featured a wide-leg trouser and matching blazer, with a shirt tucked in, with simple black loafers to finish the look. His timeless look gave a major impact on the carpet and exuded elegance.



4/ 10 © Cindy Ord/MG23 MET Gala Ball, 2023 His first appearance at the MET Gala was in 2023, where he wore a custom Tom Ford suit. With the theme being ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty’ in honour of Karl Lagerfeld, it was only fitting that he wore a tuxedo. The velvet blazer was striking against the slim-leg black trousers styled with a bowtie and finished off with a diamond leaf brooch.



5/ 10 © Amy Sussman Emmy Awards, 2024 At the 2024 Emmy Awards where he was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Jonathan wore a custom Giorgio Armani suit. Paired with Santoni loafers, a De Beers diamond brooch and red-tinted sunglasses, it was an elegant, formal look.



6/ 10 © SAVERIO MARFIA Wicked Premiere, Australia For the Australian leg of the Wicked press tour, Jonathan wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana suit. Featuring a wide-leg trouser and relaxed blazer, it was paired with a bright yellow wrapover tucked in shirt and dark sunnies.

7/ 10 © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Netflix's Maestro Screening Attending Netflix’s Maestro screening, Jonathan opted for a more smart casual feel. Wearing Giuliva Heritage, he paired white suit trousers with a wrapover cardigan on top of a bright red shirt for a pop of colour to his ensemble.

8/ 10 © Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M Burberry AW24 Show During London Fashion Week for AW24, he attended the Burberry show at Victoria Park. Wearing a full Burberry look, we love the autumnal tones paired with a crisp white trench coat and sleek black loafers.

9/ 10 © Jacopo Raule Omega Event Attending an Omega event in Milan, Jonathan turned heads in this Giuliva Heritage look. His deep green velvet blazer was paired with slim-leg white trousers and finished off with a Tiffany & Co. brooch and circular sunglasses.