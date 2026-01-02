Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay's disagreement over honeymoon paid for her parents

Much has been made over the rumours that Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty had a falling out with his family over his wedding, leading them to miss the celebration, but what is less known is that Adam and his new wife, Holly Ramsay, also had a disagreement in the run-up to their big day, too.

While the couple looked the picture of newlywed bliss on their wedding day in Bath in December, Holly revealed that they hit a stumbling block when it came to planning their honeymoon.

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty's honeymoon

As is tradition, the duo jetted off shortly after their wedding, choosing to fly to Mauritius to celebrate their newly married status, with Holly's parents Gordon and Tana Ramsay treating them to their first holiday and Mr. and Mrs.

© Instagram Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty plan to fly and flop on their honeymoon

It wasn't the fact that the famous chef was footing the bill that upset Adam, though. Holly told British Vogue: "We're going to Mauritius to just lie by the sea – that was our wedding present from my parents. I had to tell Adam we weren’t basing our honeymoon around a 25-metre pool…"

Honeymooning in Mauritius Located around 1,200 miles off the east coast of Africa, close to Madagascar and the Seychelles, the island of Mauritius is a bucket list destination, favoured by everyone from the Prince and Princess of Wales to Beyoncé - so we're not surprised that Holly pushed for it to be her and Adam's honeymoon destination,



Adam's social media post

As a professional swimmer, Adam is dedicated to his discipline, so we're not surprised he had swimming on his mind when looking for his dream honeymoon destination. He even took time out of his special holiday to post a training video to his social media, proving his dedication despite the fact he and Holly are in loved-up, newlywed bliss.

After sharing a snap from his wedding on his Instagram Story, captioned: "Highly blessed and favoured", Adam shared a video from his business account AP Race, showing a montage of himself training in the gym, diving into the pool and swimming furiously. The motivational post was captioned: "The hardest part isn't always the grind, it's the waiting. Training every day without knowing if today is the breakthrough. No guarantees, just going for gold every single day, without fail. Keep grinding, your moment never announces itself." Watch the clip below...

Other than reposting wedding photos and videos, Holly is yet to post on social media – though both she and her husband changed their names on their profiles before flying to Mauritius, cementing their new family.

If you're stuck on where to go on your honeymoon, read our ultimate guide on the best honeymoons the world has to offer.