Ronnie O'Sullivan's bride Laila Rouass rocks unconventional cowboy boots for London wedding 10 months after split

Ronnie O'Sullivan and Laila Rouass tied the knot in an unconventional ceremony in London, officially becoming husband and wife after an on-off relationship than has spanned more than a decade.

The pair celebrated their union with a ceremony at St George's Town Hall in Shadwell, East London and it seems they opted for a low-key ceremony with just family and friends.

Choosing attire on the more casual side, Ronnie sported an open collared navy shirt paired with navy trousers while Laila chose a silk slip-style ivory dress and black leather western-style boots.

The actress, 54, also draped a traditional Palestinian scarf over her shoulders and polished off her look with gold jewellery.

© Instagram Ronnie O'Sullivan and Laila Rouass are married!

The Snooker Ace and the actress, known for her stints in Holby City and Footballers Wives, took to Instagram to share the news with their followers and friends.

World Snooker Champion Ronnie, 49, shared a series of sweet photos along with a caption that read: "We finally made it official!! Mr & Mrs O’Sullivan," followed by ring and love-heart emoji.

© Instagram Ronnie and Laila shared photos from their special day on social media

The first snap in the social media post was of Ronnie, known as the 'The Rocket', putting his arm around his new bride as they stood on the steps of the Town Hall and were surrounded by confetti.

The other photographs in the post were of throwback images from over the years. One was a sweet black and white selfie, another photo was from inside their wedding after they said 'I do', and another was a photo taken previously of the pair beaming from ear to ear.

Laila also shared the wedding photo on her Instagram, and wrote why the location of their unconventional, low-key wedding was so important to her.

© Getty Images Laila Rouass with Ronnie's children, Ronnie O'Sullivan Jr and Lily O'Sullivan in 2023

"The Palestinians have taught me so much, most importantly to honour human connection, make love your motivator and to keep refreshing it."

She later added: "It was Cable Street in Shadwell where I was born and where my heart belongs. It’s where in 1936, local activists along with the Jewish community gathered together to demonstrate against the planned fascist BUF marchers and it’s on their shoulders we stood today and said our "I do's'."

"The East End is the land of the immigrants. Its vibrancy, diversity and working class roots is something I treasure. I was born there, I was educated there, today I was married there and I will be buried there because my roots are my roots."

The actress finished the post with "Free Palestine. Mrs O'Sullivan."

© Getty Images Snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan poses with Laila Rouass after receiving an OBE at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on April 5, 2016

Fans were thrilled for the happy couple, who split last summer but split earlier this year. The pair have been in an on-off relationship for over a decade.

"I've never felt so emotional about a strangers wedding before. Congrats Laila and Ronnie. Free Palestine," wrote one fan in the comments section.

Another said: "Sending Love & Happiness for you always. Congratulations."