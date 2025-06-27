Princess Rajwa's baby Iman steals the show in mini daisy wedding guest dress

Princess Rajwa isn't the only Jordanian royal turning heads at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Venice wedding.

The doting mother-of-one was spotted arriving in Italy alongside her husband, Crown Prince Hussein, and their adorable daughter, Princess Iman. She may only be ten months old, but the royal tot has already revealed her wardrobe is filled with ultra-cute outfits that are quickly selling out.

While Hussein carried his little girl to a taxi boat after landing at Venice Marco Polo airport on Thursday, fans caught a glimpse of Iman's daisy-print dress from Tartine et Chocolat. The white summer dress featured a floaty silhouette and puff sleeves to help keep the tot cool in the warm weather, so it's unsurprising that it has already sold out.

She wore the matching bloomers and white summer sandals.

© Getty Images Princess Iman wore a cute daisy-print dress as she arrived in Italy with her parents Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan

Meanwhile, her mother appeared to avoid the spotlight in her comfy travel clothes. She wore a chocolate brown Citizens of Humanity co-ord, including an oversized linen shirt, matching drawstring trousers and Alexander McQueen trainers.

© Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock The couple welcomed their daughter in August 2024

Later in the evening, Rajwa amped up the glamour for Amazon billionaire Jeff and his fiancée Lauren's pre-wedding party. The Jordanian royal shimmered in a gold jersey maxi dress from Tom Ford, which she teamed with leopard print accessories, including a Dolce & Gabbana bag and designer slingback heels.

She tied her brunette hair in a chic bun, leaving her face-framing fringe loose as she joined her husband and her mother-in-law, Queen Rania, who opted for a Fendi pink iridescent gown and candy accessories.

© SGP/Shutterstock Princess Rajwa looked stunning in a gold Tom Ford dress

Rajwa and Hussein's daughter Iman didn't appear to join them for the evening celebrations, likely staying home with a babysitter since it was past her bedtime.

Wedding celebrations

© SGP/Shutterstock Queen Rania also attended the pre-wedding party

Guests descended on one of the city's most famous historical sites, the Madonna dell'Orto in the heart of the cobblestone streets, for the pizza party.

HELLO!s Reporter Isabelle Casey, who is currently in Venice, witnessed trays of fresh dough, a giant mozzarella ball, and olive oil being transported into the heritage venue.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Usher were among the celebrity guest list for the relaxed pre-wedding celebrations, while the likes of Ivanka Trump did not appear to attend.

© Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have invited celebrities and royals to their wedding in Venice

Fans can still expect a flurry of star-studded arrivals for the ceremony, which HELLO! understands will take place on the private island of San Giorgio in a private church.

200 guests have been put on the exclusive guest list, including Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian and Orlando Bloom. Jeff has even hired out the Aman Hotel for his closest friends and family to stay for the duration of the three-day celebration.