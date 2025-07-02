Strictly star showered with support after sharing sunset wedding photos

Strictly Come Dancing stars Katya Jones and Neil Jones were among the throngs of followers who flocked to share their support for Amy Dowden on her wedding anniversary.

The professional dancer married Ben Jones on 2 July 2022, shortly before she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Throughout the difficult past few years, Amy has gushed over her husband's support, and they appear stronger than ever.

Reminiscing about their sunny wedding day on South Wales' Gower Peninsula, Caerphilly-born Amy wrote: "Happy 3rd anniversary to my love! Love you always and forever! Your Amy." The snaps showed off Amy's two stunning bridal gowns, starting with her white strapless gown from Laura May Bridal.

Features included an embellished bodice, a leg split and delicate embroidery on the skirt, which Amy said made her feel "like a Disney princess." She wore the dress for the ceremony at luxury wedding venue Oldwalls, accessorising her look with silver strappy wedding heels and a pearl-encrusted veil on top of her blonde curls.

She was pictured enjoying an intimate moment with her new husband, who looked dapper in a black suit and bow tie, as they touched noses.

Dancer Ben later removed his jacket for the sunset photos, while Amy swapped her corset gown for an evening dress that featured a V-neck, thick straps, a full skirt and a low back.

© Steve Ullathorne Carlos Gu was among Amy's Strictly co-stars who left sweet messages on her wedding photos

Her long Princess-style hair fell in curls down her back, finished with an embellished hair accessory.

"Happy anniversary guys sending you so much love," remarked one fan, while Strictly co-star Niel added: "Happy Anniversary you two and I can’t wait to see many more years."

Carlos Gu similarly penned: "To my favourite couple!!! Happy anniversary and [may] there [be] more to come! Love you two."

Amy's health

© Getty The professional dancer was diagnosed with cancer after returning from her honeymoon

The milestone is especially poignant considering Amy first noticed the signs of breast cancer while she was on her belated honeymoon to the Maldives in 2023.

Amy shared her breast cancer diagnosis exclusively with HELLO! Magazine, revealing she discovered a lump in her right breast the day before she and Ben jumped on a plane.

"I was in the shower and I felt this hard lump in my right breast," recalls Amy. "I was in shock; I checked again. I thought: 'Right, it could just be period-related, or so many things. I decided I was going to keep an eye on it for a few weeks. On holiday, putting body lotion on every day, I was noticing it.

"I started to check it less because it was worrying me, and I didn't want to flare my Crohn's up. Then, once we were back home, I went to do a [dance] show with Ben and I was putting some shimmer on and the lump felt so much bigger. I just knew I needed to go to the doctors."

© Guy Levy The Strictly star returned to the dancefloor in 2024

She credited her experience of doing the CoppaTrek! with Gi – the fundraising 100km walk led by Giovanna Fletcher – for encouraging her to check for lumps.

Amy had a positive outlook from the get-go, stating she hoped to be able to raise awareness, just as she had done with Crohn's disease.

In 2024, Amy announced she had no evidence of disease but clarified she "won’t be getting the all clear for 5 years, especially with a hormone-fed cancer."

She added: "Chemo and this past year has certainly [taken] its toll on my body both physically and mentally, so I'll be taking the next few months to heal and recover."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Amy Dowden revealed her husband Ben Jones has been very supportive

After allowing the cameras to document her health journey in the BBC documentary, Strictly Amy: Cancer, Amy - who returned to Strictly in 2024 - thanked those who have been pillars of support, including Ben.

"My husband Ben, I know it was tough letting the cameras in when you wanted to be protective and positive. I’m so lucky to have you and love you always and forever," she wrote.