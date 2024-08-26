Strictly's Amy Dowden opens up on 'protective' husband Ben following life-changing honeymoon

Amy Dowden is preparing to let her guard down as she releases her documentary Strictly Amy: Cancer, which follows the aftermath of her cancer diagnosis and its impact on herself and her loved ones.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023, just 10 months after marrying Ben Jones on South Wales' Gower Peninsula in June 2022. The couple were about to embark on their honeymoon when she discovered a lump.

One year later, after a check had found "no evidence of disease", she has opened up about some of her toughest times, including how it affected her "protective" husband and their experience of fertility treatment.

Sharing a clip of the BBC show on Instagram, which showed her getting tearful over the prospect of losing her hair during chemotherapy, she wrote: "It’s personally a tough watch, showing the impact a cancer diagnosis has on you and your loved ones, the fertility treatment we were thrown into, surgery, six months of chemo and everything else which was thrown at us.

"It was a tough decision letting the cameras in but, I really hope it shows what living with cancer is truly like," she began, before thanking the NHS staff who helped her.

She continued: "My Strictly family @bbcstrictly, who kept me going, kept me involved and was there for me in every way possible. So happy to back with you all dancing. The whole production team behind the filming of my documentary with special thanks to Jacci Parry, who has gone above in all ways xxxx.

"Of course my family and friends, who quite simply I wouldn’t have got through this without you all. Giving up everything to be there for us both in every way possible. Watching the documentary, you see how it impacts all your loved ones.

"Finally, my husband Ben, I know it was tough letting the cameras in when you wanted to be protective and positive. I’m so lucky to have you and love you always and forever."

Amy's cancer diagnosis

Amy told HELLO! that she found a lump in her right breast in April 2023, the day before she and Ben flew to the Maldives for their belated honeymoon.

"I was in the shower and I felt this hard lump in my right breast," recalled Amy. "I was in shock; I checked again. I thought: 'Right, it could just be period-related, or so many things. I decided I was going to keep an eye on it for a few weeks. On holiday, putting body lotion on every day, I was noticing it.

"I started to check it less because it was worrying me, and I didn't want to flare my Crohn's up. Then, once we were back home, I went to do a [dance] show with Ben and I was putting some shimmer on and the lump felt so much bigger. I just knew I needed to go to the doctors," she said.

After she was diagnosed with grade 3 breast cancer, she immediately knew she wanted to share her journey with others and agreed to film the BBC show Fight of My Life just six days later.

The Welsh dancer – who also has Crohn's disease – has previously gushed about her supportive husband, telling HELLO!: "Ben only hears the positive, and then he only talks about the positive side of things."

© Getty Ben always had a positive outlook

He sweetly added in his own words: "Amy has had a lot to deal with in her life and, as I expected, has shown great resilience in the past couple of weeks.

"We are both surrounded by lots of family and friends who are going to be an important support to us in the coming months. We are both staying very positive and remain optimistic moving forward."

