Why Liam Gallagher's wedding to fiancée Debbie Gwyther keeps being postponed

Liam Gallagher might be on tour with his brother Noel for the highly anticipated Oasis reunion gigs, but most of the time, the frontman can be found at home with his partner of 11 years, Debbie Gwyther, and their beloved dog, Buttons.

After the Oasis: Live '25 tour kicked off in Cardiff, Wales, last week, photographs on social media began circulating of the musicians' children, friends and partners, including Debbie, watching from the sidelines.

It's clear Debbie is the 'Supersonic' hitmakers' biggest supporter and is even credited for helping bring Liam and Noel back together, making fans' dreams come true in the process.

The pair got engaged in 2019 but have yet to walk down the aisle. They've postponed their wedding more than once over the years.

Liam and Noel Gallagher walk out on stage together for Oasis first gig in 16 years at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 4th July 2025

Liam Gallagher's postponed wedding to Debbie Gwyther

Liam, 52, and Debbie, 41, have been together since 2014. Their romance began shortly after Liam's divorce from Nicole Appleton, with whom he shares his son, Gene, was finalised.

The couple had initially met in 2013 when Debbie was working as Liam's PA for the management company, Quest. In 2019, after five years of dating, the pair took a trip to the Amalfi Coast in Italy, where Liam got down on one knee and proposed.

Liam Gallagher and Debbie Gwyther got engaged in 2019 but have postponed their wedding over the years

Liam and Debbie had planned to return to the romantic Mediterranean country for their nuptials, this time in the hotspot, Lake Como. However, their wedding plans were put on hold due to the restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The Britpop star and Debbie then planned their wedding for 2023 but ended up postponing it a second time due to Liam needing to undergo hip surgery.

More recently, the couple were reported to be putting their wedding on hold for a third time to make way for the Oasis reunion.

Liam and Debbie sharing a kiss at the 2019 MTV EMAs

News of their massive comeback came in August last year. In October 2024, The Sun reported exclusively that Liam and Debbie were concentrating on their tour rather than the big day.

However, the publication also stated that the couple are "more than committed" to each other after being happy in a relationship for 11 years now, so they aren't concerned about their wedding plans being on hold for the time being.

The Oasis tour began on 4 July in Wales and will see the beloved 90s rockers head to their home city, Manchester, before heading to London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

The group will then head Stateside for shows across the US and Canada. Oasis is also touring South America, East Asia and Australia, and their run of shows will end in November. Perhaps Debbie and Liam are planning a 2026 wedding?

What Liam Gallagher has said about his romance with Debbie

Liam Gallagher has been married twice before but the musician has credited his partner of 11 years for putting him on the straight and narrow.

"She was a breath of fresh air, man. She sorted me right out," Liam previously told The Mirror.

Liam Gallagher and Debbie Gwyther at The Q Awards in 2017

"Me and her [sic] like to do the same things, like having a drink. We like having a laugh. I've met my match, I've met my soulmate. It's good because the kids love her, the lads love her."

The father-of-three has also commented on how his return to the music industry was down to his fiancée. Speaking in a 2019 documentary, he explained: "Debbie was the one. She's the one like 'Come on, you've not killed anyone, let's get back in the music'."

Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher and brother Noel Gallagher at the opening night of Steve Coogan's comedy show in the West End, London in 1995

Oasis: the tour that made fans' dreams come true

In August last year, Noel and Liam shared the news that fans had been waiting years to hear.

The brothers, who have had a publicly tempestuous relationship, made their die-hard fans' dreams came true when they announced they would be bringing the band back together for a world tour.

HELLO! has launched its Oasis icon issue, on sale now just in time for the Oasis: Live '25 tour

