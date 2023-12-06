Matt Baker's biggest marriage confessions with wife Nicola: 'I owe her'

Matt Baker has only made a handful of comments about his marriage since his 2004 wedding with Nicola Mooney.

The Countryfile star met the physiotherapist aged 18, and he has admitted it was "the best day of my life." They went on to tie the knot in Winston in Teesdale, with one very rare photo showing Nicola in a strapless gown with pearl drop earrings, a floral headband and a long veil adding the final accessories, while Matt wore a silk cravat and spiked hair.

Since then, they have welcomed two children: Luke and Molly. See Matt's rare candid confessions about his "soulmate and love of my life" Nicola…

Rewind to 1995 when Matt was performing at the disco show at Pier 39 in Cleethorpes and Nicola walked in as a customer. When asked what was his best decision in life, he recalled to The Telegraph: "Going up to my wife and saying hello. I was working in a 1970s dance troupe called Disco Inferno when I was 18, touring the nightclubs of the North.

© Stuart C. Wilson Matt and Nicola got married in 2004

"We were performing in Cleethorpes and I spotted her as soon as she came in and plucked up the courage to go over. She was there as a punter and we got chatting. Then I had to perform but I didn’t tell her. Weeks went by and I just used to disappear a quarter of the way through the evening. Eventually, she figured out that I was one of the performers."

Matt has since confessed he's glad he knew her before he became a famous presenter, and has often credited her for her support during his career. "I'm so lucky that I met my wife Nicola before any of this telly lark started.

© Tim P. Whitby The TV star credits the physiotherapist for supporting him throughout his career

"I knew way back then she was the one and I don't think I could have done all this without her," he told The Mirror in 2011.

This is not the first time the former Blue Peter star has gushed about his wife. With Matt's work often requiring him to travel and spend time away from their family home, he praised Nicola's ability to take control of their kids and help out on the farm in his absence. "She is incredible, she's so organised, she is the most amazing person, there's no doubt about it," Matt told The Express.

WATCH: Matt Baker's wife Nicola stars in video from family farm

"I'm so fortunate, it was the best day of my life when I met Nicola, there's no doubt about that."

The Our Farm In The Dales star also described her as "very patient, "very supportive" and "understanding" during an interview with Radio Times. "She is everything to me. I couldn’t have done any of this without her.

© Photo: Channel 4 The couple share kids Luke and Molly

"She makes sure there is everything I want when I get home and she’s a fantastic mother. I really owe her so much."

However, the former host of The One Show decided that he didn't want to spend so much time away from home and stepped back from his role in 2020 to prioritise time with his wife and their kids. "I’m looking forward to having dinner with my family and being able to put my kids to bed," his statement read.

DISCOVER: Zara Tindall's unroyal wedding guest outfits: Mini dresses, thigh-split gowns & more