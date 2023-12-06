Countryfile stars' gorgeous weddings: Helen Skelton's 1920s gown, Matt Baker's rare photo & more

John Craven

© Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock John Craven at the Hilton, Park Lane in 2011

John Craven has been with his wife Marilyn for over five decades after meeting on BBC's Look North in Newcastle upon Tyne, where Marilyn was a production secretary.

While little is known about their wedding, he described Marilyn as his "rock" when discussing their relationship with Daily Mail's Femail.

"We hadn't been together that long when I was asked to move to Bristol, and I wasn't sure if she would say yes, but she did, and it was the best thing that ever happened to me," he said, adding: "Without being too soppy, she was always there for me, which is the main thing in my business because it can be precarious. You're very exposed, and it's always good to be able to get that reassurance."