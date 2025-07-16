Katie Boulter shares cryptic wedding news with fiancé Alex de Minaur

British tennis ace Katie Boulter appears to have shared a few wedding details, posting photos from what appears to be her venue and revealing when her big day is.

Standing alongside her fiancé Alex de Minaur in a rustic countryside setting, the Leicestershire-born sports star was the picture of happiness.

Katie posed by a pool in what appears to be her wedding venue

Other snaps showed Katie, 28, posing in front of a swimming pool, and Alex, 26, walking outside the venue's spa area. Another image hinted at the flowers the couple may opt for on their special day.

"2026," Katie captioned her Instagram carousel, alongside emojis including one of an excited face.

While Katie, who is a British number one in women's singles, has not disclosed the exact location, she and her fiancé Alex appear to be getting married abroad, and possibly in Tuscany, Italy, next year.

One of her recent Instagram posts showed that the couple were holidaying in the romantic city of Florence. "Fallen for Florence," Katie admitted.

The rustic stone walls, olive trees, wooden shutters, and tiled roofs that appear in Katie's photos also suggest she is in a Mediterranean country.

The flowers the couple may opt for on their big day

Katie's dream wedding

The bride-to-be, who announced her engagement to Australian sports star Alex in December 2024, has previously spoken about her wedding plans.

"I've not been a massive dreamer about my wedding," she admitted to The Telegraph. "As long as my family are there, I'll be happy."

She, however, also added: "I did sort of dream about a destination wedding. Having a place you can go back to that's your place. So it's possible it'll be in the middle of nowhere."

Katie previously admitted she'd like to have a destination wedding

Katie's engagement ring

Fans were given a first look at the bride-to-be's engagement ring in December 2024 when Katie announced her happy news on Instagram.

"We've been keeping a small secret…" she wrote, alongside a selfie of the couple. In it, her emerald-cut sparkler took centre stage.

© Instagram Katie and Alex announced their engagement in December 2024

The ring was chosen by Alex, with help from Katie's mother Sue, a former tennis coach.

Katie explained why she doesn't wear the rock on court, telling The Telegraph: "I'm just a tad paranoid about losing it. My team are always keeping an eye on it for me."

Katie and Alex's love story

Alex and Katie's love story began in 2020, but the couple waited until March 2021 to make their relationship Instagram official.

Speaking candidly about their relationship, Katie previously told Tatler: "We're on the same wavelength when it comes to our priorities. Tennis is where we want to be – and the rest will follow."

© Instagram "He's so supportive of me in the job that I do and completely understands," Katie said of her partner Alex

Meanwhile, during a chat with The Standard, she revealed: "He's so supportive of me in the job that I do and completely understands. Not many people do. To have that kind of connection where they know what you're going through, they know the lows and highs – it's so comforting. I'm lucky to have him."

Back in 2022, Alex won over the crowds when he gave a heartfelt shout-out to his then-girlfriend after she beat Karolina Pliskova at Wimbledon. Reflecting on her win, he proudly said: "Before we talk about my match, can we just talk about Katie Boulter today? I mean, she had a pretty good win herself."