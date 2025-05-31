Jennifer Lopez's 'happy' relationship update after Ben Affleck divorce: 'I'm not trying to ruin it'

Jennifer Lopez has been legally single since finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck in January – and she's planning to stay that way.

The 55-year-old shared a relationship update following her risqué performance at the American Music Awards on May 26, which saw her kissing a male and female dancer during her opening number.

Following her six-minute medley, which saw her dancing to 23 songs by nominated artists, comedian Tiffany Haddish joked that Jennifer should "save a dancer" for her because she's not the "only one out here single".

During a later interview with Access Hollywood, Jennifer was told that Tiffany wanted to go "manhunting" with her, but the singer made it clear she isn't interested in finding a new man.

"She said that to me!" Jennifer replied. "I said, 'Girl, I'm not looking for no man. I'm happy right now. I'm not trying to ruin it, okay?'"

Divorce

Jennifer and Ben finalized their divorce in January, less than five months after she filed to dissolve their less than two-year marriage in August 2024.

While she listed their date of separation as April 26, she waited until the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding to file the papers.

Jennifer reportedly filed the divorce papers herself in the LA County Superior Court without an attorney present. The documents state that Jennifer requested that neither she nor Ben be awarded spousal support.

Their whirlwind romance began in 2002, and they quickly became one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood.

Following a brief engagement, they broke up in 2004, only to reconnect in 2021, nearly two decades after their initial split.

After a short three-month engagement, the couple surprised fans by announcing they had tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas wedding at the Little White Chapel on July 16, 2022.

They then hosted a more lavish three-day wedding party at Ben's estate in Georgia on August 20, 2022.

Jennifer recently admitted to Spanish publication El País that she is "happier" now and excited to return to performing after she postponed her world tour last year.

"I’m happier that I'm a step further along than I was a year ago, two years ago, three years ago," she said.

"I'm proud of myself for that, and I'm proud that I was able to navigate my children through difficult times, that they're stronger and better because of it.

"So, it’s a great time to go out there and dance and sing and have a good time with everybody. This is a perfect time."

Las Vegas residency

Following her AMAs performance, Jennifer announced that she is returning to Las Vegas for her second residency at the end of the year.

Taking to Instagram minutes after she wrapped her hosting gig at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Jennifer unveiled "Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas", will take over The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for four nights in December and January.

She will also perform an additional eight dates in March, with tickets going on sale June 6, 2025.

Alongside a futuristic poster of herself clad in a skintight bodysuit, Jennifer penned: "SURPRISE JLOVERS! We're back!

"I'm doing a residency in Las Vegas! Join me for Up All Night Live In Las Vegas At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Dec 30 – Jan 3, & select dates in March! Tickets on sale Friday, June 6 at 10 AM PT."