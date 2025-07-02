Dylan Dreyer shows off super-fit physique in lycra two-piece

While we're used to seeing Dylan Dreyer in playful summer dresses or chic tailored looks on The Today Show, on Tuesday the news anchor gave fans a glimpse of what lies beneath – and it’s all about those killer abs.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to show a post workout mirror selfie with fitness instructor and Soto Method founder Hilary Hoffman. Sporting a fresh-faced glow, Dylan posed in a sleek black two-piece gym set that featured a stylish crop top and form-fitting leggings that accentuated every curve. She completed the look with a pair of sneakers, while her luscious blonde locks were swept back for a polished finish.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer showed off her abs

In the caption, the meteorologist penned: "5 kids between the 2 of us!! I know I rave about @sotomethod all the time, but I’m so thankful to @hoffhil for creating this workout class that so easily fits into the busiest of schedules. I usually do the class on line but today she kicked my butt in person! There’s a link in my bio for a free trial if you’re up for something new! You won’t be disappointed…she’s the absolute best!!."

Dylan's followers were quick to flock to the comments and gush over her toned physique. "I started the program because of you! My daughters and I love it!" penned one social media user.

© NBC Dylan Dreyer in the Today Show studios

"You look incredible!!!!" added another fan, while a third follower shared, "Well you look amazing so I'm a believer already!"

Dylan's workout routine

Last month, Dylan revealed she's participating in the fitness challenge that has her feeling "stronger than ever". The Soto Method is described as "a mix of cardio and sculpting movements designed to maximize burn and efficiently deliver a full-body workout."

The star has previously discussed her workout routine during an episode of The Today Show. Dylan said she was a "big fan" of working out at home due to being a mom of three.

"I'll be walking Bosco and all of a sudden I'll just break out into lunges or I'm watching TV and I'll stand up and do some squats," she shared.

"Not many, but enough so that it takes the guilt off from the bowl of ice cream I'm about to eat."

Dylan shares three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, with her husband Brian Fichera. The couple met while working at the same news station in Boston and tied the knot in 2012.

