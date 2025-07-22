HELLO! readers issue verdict on Tom Cruise's romance with 'talented' Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have been at the centre of romance reports for a few weeks now, but it's safe to say those reports went into overdrive when the famous pair were spotted lapping up the sun in Menorca while on board a very lavish boat last week.

Despite initial reports stating that they are "just friends" working closely for the sake of their upcoming underwater thriller, Deeper, many are convinced that they are an item.

In photos obtained and published by HELLO! and our sister brand HOLA, the Top Gun actor and the 'Bond girl' looked more than relaxed in each other's company while they were luxuriating on the sparkling Mediterranean Sea.

© Getty Ana de Armas attends the Lionsgate presentation during 2025 CinemaCon at Caesars Palace on April 01, 2025

From the pictures, it seems that they were on board the beautiful and large vessel alone, fuelling thoughts even more that the pair have struck up quite a bond.

The duo were shielded from the strong Spanish sun, but no doubt marvelled at the beautiful surroundings of the Balearic island.

HELLO! readers give their verdict on Tom Cruise's relationship

Tom Cruise's relationship has long been the subject of headlines and huge interest from fans.

Given the hype around his apparent "relationship" with Ana, we asked HELLO! readers whether they thought it was real.

© Getty The reported couple are appearing in a film together, called Deeper, which is out later this year

We asked: Are the rumours true, do you think Tom and Anna are a couple? And the results are in.

Sixty-six per cent of readers who voted in the poll said 'Yes', versus 34 per cent saying 'No'.

So it seems among our readers, there is a little bit of doubt, perhaps fuelled by the thought process that it's great publicity for their upcoming movie.

© Instagram Ana was spotted in the background of Victoria Beckham's photo of David's 50th birthday party, also attended by their close friend, Tom Cruise

However, given the recent photos – and their cosy appearance together at David Beckham's 50th birthday bash – many are of the view that they are dating.

Of course, until they confirm themselves, the jury is still out…

What we know about Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas so far

As well as the photos of their glorious Spanish getaway, the rumoured couple became the subject of headlines when they were first spotted celebrating the former England Football Captain's milestone birthday in May.

The couple was seen leaving the party together in the same car, but Tom and Ana's lips were sealed when it came to declaring their relationship status.

© Getty Images Tom Cruise at the F1: The Movie premiere in June

They have paid each other compliments in public, however, proving, if nothing else, that they have enormous respect for one another.

Ana said in mid-May of her rumoured beau: "It's so much fun. We’re definitely working on a lot of things, not just one, but several projects. There's also Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie."

Soon after, Tom paid tribute to Ana's acting skills, saying that she is a "very, very talented, great dramatic actress."