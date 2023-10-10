Olly Murs' new wife Amelia models tiny cut-out swimsuit in poolside honeymoon photos

Despite telling HELLO! that they plan to honeymoon in 2024, Olly Murs, 39, and his new wife Amelia (nee Tank), 31, have found a small break in their work schedules to enjoy a post-wedding getaway.

The fitness model took to Instagram to share a series of photos of their sunny escape, including one of her very toned figure. Amelia slipped into a chocolate swimsuit with cut-out detailing down the front that highlighted her abs and her golden tan, and styled her honey-blonde hair into soft waves that cascaded past her shoulders.

The mirror selfie, taken inside their bathroom, shared a peek inside their accommodation, complete with a large hot tub, while another photo revealed their secluded outdoor pool bathed in sunshine. The idyllic holiday photos also included several loved-up snaps of newlyweds Amelia and Olly, who got married on 14 July 2023.

"The last bit of Summer with you #takeusback," Amelia captioned the photos, which were met by a flurry of complimentary and congratulatory messages by fans. "Love happy honeymooning," wrote one, and another remarked: "Ah Look at you Mr & Mrs M gorgeous pics - swimwear is [fire.]"

© Instagram The couple shared photos from their sunny break on Instagram

"You’d get interesting tan lines in that swimsuit! But you look [fire]," joked a third, while Olly cheekily replied to his wife: "Oi definitely day 1 that pic of my bod, don’t look like that now lol."

The singer-songwriter married Amelia in his native Essex at 380-acre Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary.

Amelia looked stunning in a wedding dress by Australia-based bridal house Pallas Couture, which featured a corset bodice, thin straps, detachable lace sleeves, and beaded floral appliqués.

Olly admitted he got emotional after catching sight of his bride as she walked down the aisle. "I was on the brink of crying at any moment," he told HELLO!. "When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in – oh my God! My mum said she hasn’t seen me cry like that since I was four years old!"

Following a day of celebrations, the couple ended their wedding weekend with a festival dubbed "Murs Fest" on Sunday, complete with funfair rides and performances from Craig David.

© David M. Benett Amelia Tank and Olly Murs plan to honeymoon in 2024

They told HELLO! their three-day wedding, which included a Friday-night welcome barbecue, felt so much like a holiday that they were delaying their honeymoon until next year and focusing on work in the immediate future.

Amelia works in London, while Olly is working on the Marry Me UK tour and The Voice.

